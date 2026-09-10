WATCH | Nissan reveals PIXO as new electric city car

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Nissan has revealed PIXO as the name of its upcoming all-electric city car, which is set to make its full debut in Europe later this month.

The Japanese carmaker says the new model has been developed and will be built in Europe exclusively for European customers. It will join Nissan’s growing electric vehicle line-up, which already includes the Micra and Leaf.

PIXO will mark Nissan’s return to the European A-segment, where it previously sold a small city car under the same name between 2009 and 2013.

Nissan says the new model has been designed for urban use, combining compact dimensions with what it describes as intuitive technology and distinctive Nissan design.

The company has not yet released technical specifications for the PIXO, including its battery capacity, power output, range or pricing.

More details will be revealed when the Nissan PIXO makes its full debut on September 23.

TimesLIVE