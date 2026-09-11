Changan Star range launches in SA priced from R189,000

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The new Changan Star range of light commercial vehicles has arrived in South Africa, comprising five body styles: Single Cab Dropside, Double Cab Dropside, Box Body, Panel Van and Mini Van.

All derivatives are powered by a 1.25l four-cylinder petrol engine producing 72kW and 119Nm. It’s paired with a five-speed manual transmission driving the rear wheels.

The Double Cab Dropside has a payload of 1,070kg. Picture: (Changan)

Fuel consumption is rated at 7.5l/100km for the Dropside models and Box Body, and 7.1l/100km for the Panel Van and Mini Van. All models have a 40l fuel tank, giving a claimed range of more than 500km based on the quoted consumption figures. CO2 emissions are rated at 178g/km for the trucks and Box Body, and 166g/km for the vans. Changan says the engine meets Euro 4 emissions standards.

The range rides on 14-inch steel wheels, while halogen projector headlights are fitted across the line-up. The Single Cab and Double Cab also feature front fog lights and body-coloured bumpers, while the Mini Van gets a high-mounted brake light. A driver seatbelt reminder is standard across the range.

The Panel Van has a payload capacity of 710kg. Picture: (Changan)

Air conditioning and heating are standard across all five models. Cloth upholstery is also standard, with reclining functionality available in the Double Cab Dropside and Mini Van. Three-point seatbelts are fitted throughout, while adjustable headrests are offered on the Double Cab, Panel Van and Mini Van. The Mini Van additionally features rear air conditioning.

Other interior features include PVC flooring, a power socket and a multimedia system with AM/FM radio, USB connectivity and MP3 playback. Electric windows are fitted to the Single Cab and Double Cab, with central locking standard on the Double Cab. A steering lock is standard across the range, while the Panel Van and Mini Van feature an energy-absorbing steering wheel.

The Box Body can carry 985kg. Picture: (Changan)

Payload capacities range from 670kg to 1,090kg. The Single Cab Dropside has a payload of 1,090kg, followed by the Double Cab Dropside at 1,070kg. The Box Body can carry 985kg, while the Panel Van and Mini Van have payload capacities of 710kg and 670kg respectively.

The Dropside models feature fold-down side panels that allow loading from three sides, while the Box Body has a rear cargo area with a hook and manual tailgate. The Panel Van and Mini Van are equipped with manually operated side doors for access to the cargo and passenger areas.

The Mini Van has a payload capacity of 670kg. Picture: (Changan)

All models are covered by a five-year/200,000km warranty, with five years/200,000km of 24/7 roadside assistance included. Service and maintenance plans are available as optional extras, while self-service kits are also offered for owners who prefer to carry out their own maintenance.

Pricing

Changan Star Single Cab Dropside — R189,000

Changan Star Double Cab Dropside — R199,000

Changan Star Panel Van — R204,000

Changan Star Box Body — R219,000

Changan Star Mini Van — R219,000

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