FIRST DRIVE | Value-packed JMC Grand Avenue brings fresh competition to SA’s bakkie market

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The new JMC Grand Avenue has a large footprint and is styled like an American bakkie. Picture:

The new Jiangling Motors Corporation (JMC) Grand Avenue double cab went on sale in South Africa this week. It launches with GL 4x2 and 4x4 trims, both powered by 2.5l turbodiesel engines.

In a joint venture, the company develops its bakkie alongside the Ford Ranger for the Chinese market.

The Grand Avenue measures 5,450mm in length, 1,935mm wide, 1,890mm high with a 3,270mm wheelbase, larger than most in the segment. The frontal styling features large JMC lettering and square headlights, features that are recognisable as American-inspired.

The tailgate has a step to aid access into the large load box, while the inside is spacious. The materials and the layout are decent, with the dashboard covered in soft leather. There are wood-pattern inserts on the doors, and shiny plastics elsewhere.

The minimalistic cabin has a 12-inch touchscreen display that tilts by 12 degrees, left and right, to mitigate against the sun’s glare. The unit also displays a reversing camera.

The cabin is large and made from decent materials. Picture: (PHUTI MPYANE)

The driver’s instrumentation is also digital. Amenities include keyless entry and a start button, Bluetooth, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control inside the digital menus.

The single turbo four-cylinder engine is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission and delivers 155kW and 500Nm. It has decent shove on the roads, and the transmission with an electronic shifter is both smooth changing and intuitive, with a sequential manual shift mode available. Cruise control is part of the deal, while the maximum braked towing capacity is 3,500kg.

At this week’s media launch, we drove the 4x4 model. A rear diff-lock is optional on this model, and the transmission is selectable for a 2H, 4H and 4-Low modes via a rotary switch. It didn’t put a foot wrong on tarmac and on the short off-road course.

The 30- and 26-degree approach and departure angles, respectively, and the 235mm ground clearance ensured it scaled the technical off-road challenges, including axle twisters. The vehicle was fitted with knobby 18-inch tyres suited to the task. Customers can choose less rugged 17-inch variants, and both models are rated with an 800mm wading depth.

Standard safety systems include four airbags and outer rear isofix mounts for child seats.

The JMC Grand Avenue is designed for toughing it out in the wilderness with knobbly rubber and a rear diff-lock available as optional extras. Picture: (PHUTI MPYANE)

The first drive impression is positive. The JMC Grand Avenue is yet another aggressively priced Chinese double cab option that feels well engineered and refined for daily use on the roads. The damping is good, and other responses such as the steering wheel are agreeable.

It’s functional, too, with side steps that aid entry into the cabin with plenty of leg, head and shoulder room, and a split-foldable rear bench. The doors open wide at a 75-degree angle, and that rear step is a winner for accessing your loaded cargo.

The off-road ability is good too, and the vehicles are equipped with hill-descent control. The diesel engine clatter is noticeable but mostly from the outside. The noise is subdued when perched behind the multi-function steering wheel.

JMC claims a fuel consumption average of 7.5l/100km with more than 800km of driving range promised by the car’s computer. Our best under the conditions was 9.2l/100km.

Both JMC Grand Avenue models are sold as standard with a five-year/200,000km warranty and five-year/100,000km service plan. Service intervals are 10,000km.

Pricing

JMC Grand Avenue 4x2 — R529,900;

JMC Grand Avenue 4x4 — R579,900.

Business Day