MINI to stage Heritage Day convoy through Johannesburg

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This year’s MINI convoy will start at The Acreage in Midrand before travelling to Casalinga in Muldersdrift. Picture:

MINI SA will stage a Heritage Day convoy through Johannesburg on September 24, bringing together owners for what the brand says will be its biggest such gathering to date.

The convoy follows MINI SA’s inaugural Big MINI Breakfast Run in 2025, which attracted more than 600 MINI vehicles. The drive ended with a gathering where owners could socialise and take part in various activities.

This year’s convoy will start at The Acreage in Midrand before travelling to Casalinga in Muldersdrift. The gathering will feature food trucks, children’s activities and stalls from lifestyle brands, while MINI apparel will also be available for purchase.

“Our incredible MINI drivers are the heartbeat, energy, and soul of the entire MINI community,” says Carmen Myles, head of MINI SA. “When MINI drivers assemble, their passion helps build an unforgettable automotive legacy in this country. We couldn’t be more excited to celebrate 24 years of MINI.”

MINI returned to the South African market in 2002, making this year the 24th anniversary of its local relaunch.

The convoy forms part of MINI SA’s Heritage Day activities, with the company encouraging owners to participate in the drive through Johannesburg.

“There’s something special about a brand that can inspire so much passion and community, and we’re calling on every single MINI driver out there: bring your car, bring your pride, and help us make history on Jozi’s streets,” says Myles. “Let’s show Mzansi exactly what MINI is all about.”

Click here for more information.

TimesLIVE