Stellantis CEO outlines diverging US and global strategies

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Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa said at an analyst conference on Thursday that there is a clear split in the global automotive market today: the US and everywhere else.

The chief of the carmaker, which produces Jeep and Ram vehicles, spoke about how the company is navigating a US trade and policy landscape that is diverging from other regions, including Europe, especially in regard to how carmakers can partner with the Chinese.

“We see clearly the world divided into two things: one is the US, and then we have the rest of the world,” Filosa said.

The challenge facing Stellantis and its competitors is how to develop vehicles for the US, its main profit engine, when regulations and consumer demand in the region are very different than elsewhere in the world.

In the US, the carmaker is relying fully on domestic engineering and development, he said. In other markets, including Europe, it is partnering with carmakers, including China’s Leapmotor and Dongfeng.

While Filosa has said that those partnerships are not planning models for the US, other carmakers that have forged similar agreements have come under fire from the Trump administration.

Officials blasted Ford for penning a joint venture with China’s Geely in Europe, saying it was supporting the global expansion of Chinese carmakers. Ford has said it is adapting to the new global reality and getting leaner and smarter through these partnerships.

Reuters