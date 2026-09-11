Why buyers of pre-owned cars keep choosing this brand

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Toyota South Africa Motors’ (TSAM’s) Automark business has recorded a 3% increase in year-to-date sales compared with 2025, with the business outperforming the corresponding month of the previous year in every month from January to the end of August.

The momentum peaked in July, when Automark sold 4,912 vehicles — its strongest month of the year so far.

The Hilux leads the pack with 6,898 units sold, followed by the Corolla Cross at 4,248 units and the Starlet at 3,951 units. The three models mirror Toyota’s strength in the new-vehicle market, reinforcing demand for its products throughout their ownership lifecycle.

For Toyota owners, this popularity has another significant benefit: strong resale values. Toyota vehicles have built a reputation for reliability, durability and desirability — attributes that help sustain demand in the pre-owned market. For owners, that can translate into better value when it is time to sell or trade in. For used-car buyers, it means access to vehicles that remain highly sought-after, even after years of ownership.

The Corolla Cross was second on the list with 4,248 units sold. (TOYOTA)

“Toyota’s strength in the pre-owned market is no accident,” says senior vice-president of sales and marketing Leon Theron. “The same qualities that make our vehicles attractive when new — their reputation for reliability, durability and value — continue to resonate with customers when those vehicles become pre-owned.”

With a footprint of more than 200 dealerships across South Africa, Automark gives customers nationwide access to a professionally supported pre-owned buying experience.

Customers can shop for certified pre-owned vehicles with greater confidence around vehicle condition, history and after-sales support, while benefiting from the expertise and infrastructure of an established Toyota dealership network.

The continued growth of Automark suggests that South Africans are not simply looking for more affordable vehicles — they are also looking for better value and greater reassurance when buying pre-owned cars.