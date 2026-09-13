Antonelli wins Spanish Grand Prix to extend F1 championship lead

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Antonelli's victory stretched his championship lead to 81 points after 14 rounds.

Kimi Antonelli moved a mighty step closer to the Formula One title on Sunday after winning the first Spanish Grand Prix held at Madrid’s new circuit.

The 20-year-old Italian’s Madring victory, his eighth win of the season, stretched his championship lead to 81 points after 14 rounds.

Antonelli benefited from a well-timed virtual safety car and calamitous McLaren pitstop on lap 16 of 57 that cost pole-sitter and early leader Lando Norris a likely win on a track where overtaking proved almost impossible.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was second with Norris third. Antonelli now has 292 points to closest rival and teammate George Russell, who finished fifth, on 211.

Reuters