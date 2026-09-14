La Cinquecento auto studio re-engineers classic Fiat 500

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The exterior of the re-engineered Fiat Cinquecento has been redesigned in collaboration with Milan-based design studio BorromeodeSilva. Picture:

British automotive design and engineering studio La Cinquecento has made its public debut with a re-engineered take on the classic Fiat 500.

The first prototype is based on a 1970s Fiat 500 donor chassis, retaining the tiny Italian city car’s compact dimensions and distinctive character while upgrading its mechanical components, suspension, brakes and electrical systems.

At the heart of the car is a developed version of the Fiat 126-derived two-cylinder engine. It features twin-spark ignition, with the work focused on improving throttle response, torque and driver engagement rather than chasing outright power or top speed.

The exterior has been redesigned in collaboration with Milan-based design studio BorromeodeSilva. It features widened wheelarches, side skirts and rally-inspired auxiliary lights, while retaining the familiar shape of the classic Fiat.

A retro cabin benefits from sports seats. (La Cinquecento)

The project has its roots in founder Max Kindersley’s family Fiat 500, which had spent about 25 years stored in a barn. What began as a personal project to return the car to the road eventually evolved into the La Cinquecento business, with the first prototype now being built in the same barn.

“I’ve always loved what the Fiat 500 represents,” said Kindersley. “It’s simple, light, full of character and makes people smile. The idea was never to change that.”

He said the goal was to develop the car to make it “faster, sharper and better engineered” without losing the qualities that made the original so appealing.

Following its debut at the annual Tutto Bene hillclimb in northwestern Italy, La Cinquecento plans to build a limited series of individually numbered cars. Each will be developed in consultation with its owner, allowing customers to specify individual details.

The company is now accepting expressions of interest for the limited-run cars.

TimesLIVE