Max Verstappen says he ‘seriously considered’ quitting F1

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Max Verstappen has revealed how he nearly quit Formula One, and why he decided to extend his contract with Red Bull. Picture:

Four-time Formula One world champion Max Verstappen says he “seriously considered” quitting or joining another team before signing his extension with Red Bull last month.

Verstappen, who extended his contract through 2030, discussed his thoughts about retirement and confirmed his talks with McLaren in an interview with German publication Bild.

“You have to take every conversation with another team seriously,” Verstappen said. “But in the end, I was closer to quitting Formula One than to signing with another racing team.”

“You either quit or you don’t, so it’s a 50/50 decision,” he added. “I seriously considered calling it quits. But at the end of the day, I just love racing.”

Verstappen, 28, won four straight F1 titles from 2021-24 but has not won a race this season. He is currently sixth in the drivers’ standings after Sunday’s runner-up effort at the Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid, 147 points behind leader Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes.

Verstappen said he didn’t sign his new deal with Red Bull last month because of any external pressure.

“If both parties want to work together long-term, why wait,” he said. “The criticism doesn’t bother me. I don’t care what others think of me.

“The only thing that matters is how my family, my management, the team, and I feel about it. I have to be able to get along with myself, and I can.”

Verstappen said he has nothing left to prove to himself in F1.

“I’m a four-time world champion, and after my first title, I’d already achieved everything I ever wanted,” he said. “I don’t race for the history books, but for myself, the team, and our fans. Because of that, the decision was ultimately made quickly.”

Unlike Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso, 45, Verstappen said he didn’t expect to still be racing in his 40s.

“I don’t think so, but that’s impossible to predict,” he said. “I’ll keep racing as long as I enjoy it.”

The F1 calendar resumes in two weeks at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Reuters