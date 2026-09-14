Russell says he is not realistically in the fight for F1 title

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George Russell started the season as the title favourite, according to bookmakers. Picture:

George Russell said he was no longer a realistic Formula One title contender despite being the closest challenger to Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli.

Antonelli’s Spanish Grand Prix victory in Madrid on Sunday left the Briton 81 points adrift of the Italian after 14 rounds.

The win was 20-year-old Antonelli’s eighth of the season, one more than Russell, 28, has managed in a career that started with Williams in 2019.

Depending on what happens in the Middle East, with the season supposed to end in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, there are either nine rounds remaining or eight if Italy’s Imola circuit — the closest to Antonelli’s hometown Bologna — replaces the Gulf races as many expect to happen.

That means there is a maximum of 233 points still to be won, including a sprint race in Singapore.

“We’re obviously in a great place to win the constructors’,” Russell said after finishing fifth on Sunday. “Realistically, I’m not in the fight for the drivers’, and that just allows me to focus race by race and try to get some good results.”

Russell was the title favourite, according to bookmakers, before the season started but has won only two races this season.

Mercedes are 145 points clear of second-placed Ferrari.

Reuters