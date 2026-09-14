Solberg wins in Chile as Toyota secure sixth manufacturers’ title in a row

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Oliver Solberg won Rally Chile on Sunday as Toyota clinched the manufacturers’ world championship for the sixth time in a row and record-equalling 10th.

Solberg beat nine-time world champion teammate Sebastien Ogier by 16.6 seconds with Adrien Fourmaux third for Hyundai, 33.3 seconds off the pace.

It was the Swede’s first win since Monte Carlo at the start of the campaign, and he ended the weekend with a haul of 34 points.

“It has been an up and down year, but the team always supported and believed,” he said.

The podium was Ogier’s 120th in the world championship, putting him level with fellow-French great Sebastien Loeb.

Toyota had needed only seven points to retain the title and wrapped it up with two rounds to spare, now on 614 points to Hyundai’s 410, and are level with Lancia in the record books for total titles.

Welshman Elfyn Evans had been second overnight but finished fifth after having to change a wheel on the penultimate stage, losing more than two minutes and having his championship lead cut to 17 points.

“We did what we could. Of course it was looking pretty positive this morning, but these things happen. We keep at it,” he said.

He made sure of bonus points by setting the second-fastest time, beaten only by Solberg, on the final Wolf Power Stage and now has 230 points to teammate Sami Pajari’s 213 and Solberg’s 209.

Pajari closed the gap to Evans by finishing fourth.

The next race is the Italian round in Sardinia from October 1-4, with the finale scheduled for Saudi Arabia in November.

Reuters