Tesla sets October 1 launch for long-delayed Roadster

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Tesla has teased an October 1 launch for its long-awaited Roadster. Picture:

Tesla on Saturday posted a countdown on its website pointing to an October 1 launch of the Roadster, nearly a decade after the EV maker first revealed a next-generation version of its original sports car.

Tesla posted “Go for launch” on social media platform X alongside a graphic displaying the date “10.01”.

The Information reported in August that Tesla planned to unveil a redesigned Roadster as early as that month.

The event could include a demonstration of a limited-edition version equipped with cold-gas thrusters developed in collaboration with SpaceX, the report said, with the demonstration expected to take place at SpaceX’s test facility in McGregor, Texas.

Tesla first unveiled the next-generation Roadster in 2017 and said deliveries would begin in 2020, but the programme has faced repeated delays.

This comes as the EV maker last week began offering rides in its two-seater Cybercab, which has no steering wheel or pedals, in limited areas of Austin, Texas, a vehicle Musk has described as key to transforming Tesla into a dominant force in driverless vehicles.

Reuters