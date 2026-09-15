Alfa Romeo to host Concorso d’Eleganza in Johannesburg

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The display of the annual Concorso d’Eleganza will span Alfa Romeo’s more than 116-year history. Picture:

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Alfa Romeo enthusiasts will gather at the Modderfontein Bird & Sculpture Park on September 20 for the Alfa Romeo Club of South Africa’s annual Concorso d’Eleganza.

The Joburg event will bring together a selection of classic and contemporary Alfa Romeos, with this year’s gathering placing particular emphasis on the 60th anniversary of the iconic Duetto Spider.

The display will span Alfa Romeo’s more than 116-year history, highlighting the marque’s distinctive Italian design, motorsport heritage and driver-focused engineering. Modern examples will include the new Junior Veloce and high-performance Stelvio Quadrifoglio, providing a contrast to the classics and illustrating how Alfa Romeo’s design and performance philosophy has evolved.

The event is also a celebration of the South African Alfisti who have preserved the marque’s cars and knowledge over decades.

The Alfa Romeo Club of South Africa was established in Johannesburg in 1973 after 63 owners responded to an advertisement placed in The Star by motoring editor Harvey Thomas at the request of then Alfa Romeo South Africa MD Dr Vito Bianco.

The club now has about 220 members and remains active with social gatherings, technical events, track and dyno days, insurance valuations and a monthly newsletter. It is affiliated with the Alfa Romeo Owners Association of South Africa and is listed in Alfa Romeo’s global directory of approved clubs.

Alfa Romeo was founded in Milan in 1910 as A.L.F.A. (Anonima Lombarda Fabbrica Automobili). Its motorsport pedigree was established early, including victory in the 1923 Targa Florio, the first of 10 wins for the marque in the famous Sicilian road race.

The Concorso d’Eleganza will be held from 9am to 3pm on Sunday at Modderfontein Bird & Sculpture Park. Admission to the venue is free for the public and Alfa Romeo owners.

Club members are free to enter their vehicle into the concourse, while non-members are required to pay a concourse entry fee.

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