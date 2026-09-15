Einride and Lidl deploy first cabless autonomous truck in Germany

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The cabless truck operates in daily logistics without a human driver or safety operator on board. Picture:

Self-driving truck company Einride and supermarket chain Lidl have put the first cabless autonomous truck into regular service on public roads in Germany, the companies said on Tuesday.

The level 4 driverless vehicle is transporting goods between a Lidl distribution centre and a retail shop under an official permit from Germany’s Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA), the first authorisation of its kind granted in the country.

The cabless truck operates in daily logistics without a human driver or safety operator on board. Einride and Lidl plan to expand the initial route into a full multistop “milkrun” delivery network.

The companies said the initiative was aimed at addressing commercial driver shortages and improving supply-chain reliability. Further deployments across other divisions of Lidl’s parent company, the Schwarz Group, are currently under discussion.

The KBA granted the permit after an extensive safety validation process for real-world road conditions, the companies said.

Reuters