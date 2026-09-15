FIRST DRIVE | Chery Q offers 400km range for under R400k

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Chery South Africa has introduced the Chery Q as one of the country’s most affordable electric cars.

Launched this month, the compact crossover is in a four-way fight against fellow Chinese rivals the Geely E2, Dongfeng Box and BYD Dolphin Surf as the only EVs priced below R400,000 in South Africa.

In a country that has been slow to adopt electric motoring, they could prove to be game changers at a time when fuel prices are being hiked due to tensions in the Middle East.

Despite their low running costs, EVs have so far comprised less than 1% of local new-car sales due to well-documented issues such as slow charging and range anxiety. The main obstacle has been the high prices of EVs until recently, but at under R400,000 these commuting-focused newcomers make electric motoring accessible to a much wider range of consumers.

Sold with a five-year/150,000km warranty and a five-year/100,000km service plan, the new Chery Q is available in two models: the EV400 Comfort, priced at R349,900, and the more comprehensively equipped EV400 Elite for R389,900, the latter being the model on test here.

The car has a comfortable ride quality on compliant suspension, cruising over bumpy roads without the typical choppiness of small cars. It also seems well screwed together, with a solid feel

The Chery outpowers its rivals with an output of 90kW (Geely 85kW, Dongfeng 70kW and Dolphin Surf 55kW), but trails in torque with its more modest 115Nm (Geely 150Nm, Dongfeng 160Nm and Dolphin Surf 135Nm).

Whatever the numbers say, the Chery Q delivers respectable performance in urban driving and open-road cruising. On paper, the outputs don’t look like much, but pressing the throttle delivers the typically instant power of electric motors, free of hesitation or pause. The car feels quicker than its officially quoted 13.5-second 0-100km/h sprint suggests, with perky acceleration and easy cruising. Top speed is 135km/h, and the little EV has enough punch to quickly scoot past long trucks when overtaking.

The Chery Q has a battery capacity of 42.7kWh, providing a claimed range of up to 400km on a single charge (the Geely claims 325km, the Dongfeng 430km and the Dolphin Surf 300km).

Around 400km is the kind of range previously offered by much more expensive EVs, though real-world range will vary depending on the type of driving. Getting closer to the claimed figure should be more attainable in urban stop-start conditions, where battery regeneration is more pronounced than during open-road cruising.

The Chery Q is supplied with a home charging wallbox which juices up the car from 0% to 100% in about seven hours. On a public DC fast charger, the battery level can be increased from 30% to 80% in under 17 minutes.

The neat and minimalist cabin is impressively spacious. Picture: (DENIS DROPPA)

In addition to its practical real-world range, the Chery Q is a likeable little EV hatch that is pleasant to drive and has impressive cabin space.

The car has a comfortable ride quality on compliant suspension, cruising over bumpy roads without the typical choppiness of small cars. It also seems well screwed together, with a solid feel. Agile handling combined with quick, light steering gives the car a nippy feel, making it easy to scoot through suburbia.

At 4,195mm long, the Chery Q is similar in size to a VW Polo, but its class-leading 2,700mm wheelbase makes for a surprisingly large cabin that will comfortably accommodate four tall adults.

Boot capacity is a useful 375l and expands to 1,450l when the rear seats are folded, creating a cargo hold that took a fully assembled bicycle. A 70l front trunk (frunk) provides additional storage, supported by several smaller compartments throughout the cabin.

The Q has a “friendly”, doe-eyed face and an exterior design which Chery calls “Square-Round Harmony”. Much like a MINI Countryman, it combines squared-off proportions with softer, rounded details.

The infotainment system is fairly intuitive to use, without causing major distraction, though we couldn’t get the voice control to work

The cabin is clean and uncluttered, with soft-touch finishes and artificial leather upholstery creating a relatively upmarket ambience. The grey-dominated cabin is perked up with interesting textures and subtle yellow flourishes.

As per the minimalist trend in modern cars, most controls are bundled into the giant 15.6-inch infotainment screen, with a limited number of physical buttons on the dashboard and steering wheel. The driver’s instrument panel is an 8.8-inch digital display.

The infotainment system is fairly intuitive to use, without causing major distraction, though we couldn’t get the voice control to work.

A comprehensive features list sees the Chery Q Elite equipped with six airbags, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, auto headlights, a surround-view parking camera and an electric tailgate, among other features. There is no spare wheel, only a tyre repair kit.

Chery’s sub-R400,000 EV undercuts many petrol-powered rivals while offering impressive range, space and standard equipment that gives its electric rivals a serious challenge too.

Business Day