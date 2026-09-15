New Ferrari 296 GT Modificata is a 537kW track-only special

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Ferrari says the car has the potential to lap its Fiorano test circuit three seconds faster than the 296 GT3 Evo. Picture:

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Ferrari has unveiled the 296 GT Modificata, a limited-production track-only model developed for non-competitive events in the marque’s Club Competizioni GT customer programme.

Revealed at Ferrari Racing Days in Budapest, Hungary, the two-seat 296 GT Modificata draws on technology developed for the 296 GT3 Evo race car, which made its competition debut at the start of the 2026 season, as well as Ferrari’s road-car programme.

It follows the 488 GT Modificata, launched in 2020, and is designed specifically for use on race circuits without having to comply with motorsport regulations.

Ferrari says the car has the potential to lap its Fiorano test circuit three seconds faster than the 296 GT3 Evo.

Modified twin-turbocharged V6 makes 537kW – 130kW more than the 296 GT3 Evo. Picture: (Ferrari)

An engine unleashed

The 296 GT Modificata is powered by a rear-mid-mounted 2,992cc twin-turbocharged V6 with a 120º cylinder angle. The engine retains the basic architecture of the 296 GT3 Evo’s powerplant but has been extensively modified for the Modificata.

Changes have been made to the cranktrain, camshafts, intake system, intercoolers and turbochargers. While the turbochargers share their external housing design with those of the 296 GT3 Evo, their internal components were developed specifically for the Modificata, with some input from the 499P Modificata track car.

The fuel system has also been upgraded to handle the engine’s increased flow requirements, including the addition of a low-pressure fuel pump.

The result is 537kW at 7,500rpm – 130kW more than the 296 GT3 Evo, whose output is restricted by motorsport Balance of Performance regulations. Ferrari quotes a specific power output of 179kW/l.

Power is sent to the rear axle via a six-speed sequential gearbox with a carbon-fibre clutch. Ferrari has revised the transmission ratios to suit the engine’s wider operating range and the car’s intended track use.

The exhaust tailpipes are also unique to the Modificata.

The rear features a redesigned wing with a new centre support, a 5mm Gurney flap and endplates inspired by Ferrari’s 499P Le Mans-winning sports prototype. Picture: (Ferrari)

More downforce dialled in

Ferrari has developed a revised aerodynamic package for the 296 GT Modificata.

At the front is a new bonnet with a larger central opening to improve cooling. A dedicated vane directs hot air leaving the central radiator away from the side-mounted intercoolers, while the vent at the base of the windscreen has also been redesigned to improve heat management under the bonnet.

The new front wing, which Ferrari calls a “Slotted Splitter”, is designed to better control airflow beneath the car and increase downforce.

At the rear is a redesigned wing with a new centre support, a 5mm Gurney flap and endplates inspired by Ferrari’s 499P Le Mans-winning sports prototype.

The aerodynamic changes are designed to increase downforce while maintaining the car’s front-to-rear aerodynamic balance.

The 296 GT Modificata gets new 400mm steel front brake discs with improved ventilation and cooling. Picture: (Ferrari)

Superior stopping power

The 296 GT Modificata gets new 400mm steel front brake discs with improved ventilation and cooling. An additional air intake in the lower section of the front bumper increases the amount of air directed towards the brakes, while the cooling ducts have been redesigned to improve airflow.

Ferrari says these changes improve the brakes’ ability to manage heat and maintain more consistent performance during extended track sessions.

The car also features an ABS system derived from the one used by its GT3 counterpart, with calibration intended to make it manageable for drivers with different levels of track experience.

The cockpit offers access to a range of data and video systems as standard. Picture: (Ferrari)

Track-focused two-seater cabin

Unlike a conventional single-seat race car, the 296 GT Modificata has space for a passenger.

Changes to the roll-bar structure have allowed Ferrari to fit a second seat, enabling owners to take a passenger or instructor onto the circuit. A dedicated passenger footrest is fitted, while an integrated intercom system allows the occupants to communicate during sessions.

The car is also equipped with a range of data and video systems as standard.

These include Ferrari’s Data Acquisition System in Step 1 and Step 2 configurations, with equipment such as pitot tubes to measure air speed, damper-position sensors and brake-temperature sensors.

The VideoBox Premium system records video of the driver during track sessions, while Rear Camera Premium provides an upgraded rear-view camera system. An IRTPMS Step 2 system monitors tyre pressures and temperatures.

Standard equipment also includes a professional seat harnesses and an additional fan to improve cabin cooling.

Changes to the roll-bar structure have allowed Ferrari to fit a second seat. Picture: (Ferrari)

Built for Club Competizioni GT

The 296 GT Modificata is intended exclusively for track use and is not road legal.

Its purchase includes two years, or 12 rounds, of participation in Ferrari’s Club Competizioni GT programme, giving owners access to organised track events at circuits around the world.

The 2027 calendar currently includes events at Jerez de la Frontera in Spain, Misano Adriatico in Italy, Fuji in Japan, Indianapolis in the US, Paul Ricard in France and Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium.

The season will conclude at the Ferrari Finali Mondiali, with the venue and dates still to be announced.

Owners can further personalise the car with options including a rear radar system that warns of faster-approaching vehicles and a choice of livery colours from Ferrari’s Design Studio range.

Ferrari has not announced production numbers or pricing for the 296 GT Modificata.

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