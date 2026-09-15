New Subaru Outback confirmed for South Africa in late 2026

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Subaru’s new Outback will arrive in South Africa in the fourth quarter of 2026, with the range set to include a turbocharged Wilderness derivative alongside the standard naturally-aspirated Premium.

The seventh-generation Outback gets a more upright design than its predecessor, with a larger grille and a stronger SUV appearance. The Wilderness adds protective body cladding and other exterior detailing to give it a more rugged look.

Despite the styling changes, the Outback retains the combination of family car practicality and all-wheel drive capability that has long defined the model, which first launched in 1994.

Both South African derivatives will come with Subaru’s symmetrical all-wheel drive system and lineartronic continuously variable transmission (CVT).

The Premium is powered by a naturally aspirated 2.5l four-cylinder boxer engine producing 137kW and 254Nm. The Wilderness uses a turbocharged 2.4l four-cylinder boxer engine, with outputs increasing to 194kW and 382Nm.

The Premium is powered by a naturally aspirated 2.5l four-cylinder boxer engine. Picture: (Subaru)

The Wilderness is also equipped with Subaru’s dual-function X-Mode system, which provides additional assistance when driving on challenging surfaces. This is intended to improve its capability away from paved roads.

Inside, the Outback gets a substantially revised cabin featuring a 12.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included, while the five-seat layout and split-folding rear seats provide flexibility for passengers and luggage.

Safety features include Subaru’s eyesight driver assist technology, with functions such as adaptive cruise control and pre-collision braking. The new Outback has also received a Top Safety Pick+ rating from the US-based Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

South African models will come with Subaru Southern Africa’s five-year/105,000km maintenance plan and a five-year/150,000km vehicle warranty. The maintenance plan can be extended to seven years/150,000km.

Local pricing and detailed specifications for the two derivatives will be announced closer to the Outback’s South African launch.

TimesLIVE