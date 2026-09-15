Volvo gives XC60 and XC90 plug-in hybrids electric-range boost

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The XC60, left, can now travel up to 200km on electric power alone, with the XC90 offering up to 160km. Picture:

Volvo Cars has introduced new long-range plug-in hybrid versions of its XC60 and XC90 SUVs.

The XC60 can now travel up to 200km on electric power alone on a single charge, while the larger seven-seat XC90 has an electric range of up to 160km. Volvo said this is more than two and a half times the range offered by the existing plug-in hybrid versions.

The increased range comes from a larger, floor-integrated battery and a more powerful electric motor. The petrol engine provides additional power when required, while both models will continue to be offered in mild-hybrid form.

The XC60 also receives extensive exterior and interior changes. At the front, the grille, bumper, bonnet and front wings have been redesigned, while new wheels and updated “Thor’s Hammer” Matrix LED headlights give the SUV a revised appearance.

The XC60's LED taillights, tailgate and bumper have been refreshed, with more prominent horizontal lines. Picture: (Volvo)

At the rear, the LED lights, tailgate and bumper have been refreshed, with more prominent horizontal lines.

Inside, the XC60 gets a redesigned dashboard and door panels, along with wood trim and optional Cardamom ventilated Nappa leather. Top-specification versions also feature upgraded interior lighting.

The SUV gains Volvo’s latest active safety technology, which can warn the driver or intervene when a potential collision is detected. Features include automatic emergency braking, automatic emergency steering and a system that warns occupants of an approaching cyclist before a door is opened.

An upgraded sensor suite incorporating radars, cameras and other sensors supports additional driver-assistance functions, including lane-change assistance and a 360º camera with a 3D view.

The infotainment system is accessed through an 11.2-inch display running Volvo’s latest Car UX interface. It also incorporates Google Gemini, allowing drivers to use natural language commands to plan journeys, find destinations and stops, and manage messages.

The infotainment systems of both SUVs feature Google Gemini integration. Picture: (Volvo)

The XC90 retains its seven-seat configuration and receives the same Google Gemini integration. Its cabin features wood trim and premium materials, while an optional Bowers & Wilkins sound system is available.

Both SUVs will also receive regular over-the-air software updates, allowing Volvo to add or improve functions remotely.

Orders for the long-range plug-in hybrid models, including Black Edition versions, have opened in selected markets, with production scheduled to begin later this year.

South African specifications and pricing have yet to be confirmed, with local availability expected during the first half of 2027.

TimesLIVE