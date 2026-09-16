JAC Motors extends service plan to seven years at no additional cost

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The revised JAC plan covers scheduled maintenance for up to seven years or 100,000km, whichever comes first. Picture:

JAC Motors SA has extended its vehicle service plan from five to seven years at no additional cost, while retaining the existing 100,000km limit.

The extension applies to new customers as well as existing owners with active service plans, allowing them to continue accessing manufacturer-scheduled servicing for longer. It also applies to buyers of pre-owned JAC vehicles with an active service plan.

The revised plan covers scheduled maintenance for up to seven years or 100,000km, whichever comes first. This is particularly relevant to owners who cover relatively low annual mileage, as they can access the full schedule of manufacturer-recommended services within the time limit.

Each service includes genuine JAC parts, approved oils, air filters and spark plugs, as well as scheduled labour. Vehicles also undergo checks of fluids, belts, hoses and lights.

“Following customer feedback, we have extended our service plans to seven years, enabling customers who travel fewer kilometres annually to access all scheduled services while better supporting their mobility needs,” said Karl-Heinz Göbel, CEO of JAC Motors SA.

“We are delighted to extend this goodwill gesture to our existing customers with active service plans as well.

“By extending our service plan to seven years, we give customers greater peace of mind, flexibility and long-term value, while demonstrating our confidence in the quality and reliability of JAC products.”

TimesLIVE