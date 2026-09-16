More tech and personalisation for Porsche Cayenne Electric

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The model is now included in the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur Paint to Sample programme. Picture:

Porsche is expanding the range of equipment and personalisation options available for its all-electric Cayenne, including electrically operated doors, inductive charging and access to the German brand’s Paint to Sample programme.

The all-electric Cayenne is not currently offered in South Africa. The new options will be available for both the Cayenne Electric SUV and Cayenne Coupé Electric as part of the new model year in markets where the models are sold.

For the first time, the electric Cayenne can be specified with electrically operated doors. Servo motors open and close all four doors after a brief pull of the door handle, while the system can also be operated using buttons inside the cabin, the Porsche Communication Management infotainment system or remotely via the Porsche Digital Key.

For the first time, the electric Cayenne can be specified with electrically operated doors. Picture: (Porsche)

Sensors monitor the area around the doors and stop their movement if an obstacle or person is detected. The system can also prevent a door from opening when the exit warning system detects an approaching vehicle. Manual operation remains possible.

Another new option is Porsche Wireless Charging, which allows the Cayenne Electric to be charged without connecting a cable. The vehicle is parked over a permanently installed ground pad, which automatically starts the charging process.

The system can transfer electricity at up to 11kW with an efficiency of about 90%. Motion sensors and foreign-object detection are included, with charging automatically interrupted if a person or animal approaches the vehicle or ground pad, or if a metallic object on the pad begins to heat up.

Porsche says the system is currently available to order in Germany and other European markets, with a global rollout planned in stages.

Porsche Wireless Charging allows the Cayenne Electric to be charged without connecting a cable. Picture: (Porsche)

The electric Cayenne can also be fitted with a new massage function with 4D audio. The driver and front passenger seats each feature 16 air cushions and six sound actuators in the seat and backrest. Five massage programmes are available, while the sound actuators can also be used independently to create a vibration-based audio experience.

The system is integrated into the Cayenne’s Mood Modes, with three additional Wellness settings combining the massage function, vibrations and sound.

Porsche is also expanding the Cayenne Electric’s exterior colour options. Alongside 13 standard colours, the model is now included in the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur Paint to Sample programme, bringing the total number of available exterior paint shades to 105.

Interior personalisation options for the new model year include an Extended Package Interior Style with additional leather trim and decorative stitching in Delgada Green, as well as leather/Race-Tex seat consoles and Race-Tex-covered interior sill trim panels.

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