Motoring

Nissan to build new hybrid SUV model for Europe at its UK plant

Company says Kicks e-Power hybrid will be made in Sunderland

Reuters Agency

Reuters

The Nissan Kicks is a compact B-segment crossover featuring Nissan’s e‑Power hybrid technology. Picture: (Nissan)

Japanese carmaker Nissan said on Wednesday it will build a new hybrid small SUV for Europe at its UK plant in Sunderland and will invest £170m (R3.72bn) to assemble it there.

The company said the Kicks e-Power hybrid will be made in Sunderland alongside the Qashqai, Juke and electric Leaf models, but it did not provide a timeline for production.

Nissan has been restructuring to slash costs by ditching plants, cutting jobs and shelving some future models, including the electric version of the Qashqai.

There have been concerns over the future of the Sunderland plant, which is Britain’s largest car assembly plant.

Kicks is the 10th model allocated for Sunderland production since 1986. Picture: (Nissan)

Nissan said in June it was exploring renting out one of the two production lines at Sunderland to rapidly expanding Chinese carmaker Chery to build cars there.

Reuters reported later that month that the British government was in advanced talks with Nissan about providing it financial support in return for a long-term commitment and investment in Sunderland.

“The decision to build this new model in Sunderland is a huge vote of confidence in the UK’s manufacturing expertise and automotive future,” Britain’s business minister Jonathan Reynolds said in a statement.

Reuters


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