REVIEW | Why the XC90 represents one of Volvo’s best periods

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Had Geely not thrown its might behind Volvo and acquired a majority stake, things could have turned out very differently for the Swedish marque in its post-Ford era.

About 15 years ago the brand went through an exciting resurgence. Cars like the V40 hatchback did well from a sales perspective and gave the brand needed mass-market appeal. There was also the launch of sporting wares like the S60 Polestar, lending some street credibility. And in the luxury category, the reinvention of the XC90 made a bold statement.

Back in 2014 when the Volvo Ocean Race stopped over in Cape Town, the firm decided to create fanfare with a preview of the second generation XC90. It went on sale in South Africa in 2015 and earned the local title of 2016 Car of the Year.

Crisp, elegant lines have seen the large Swede age gracefully. (Brenwin Naidu)

Why did the XC90 become such a hit? Its handsome, uncluttered aesthetic execution was one aspect. But the car also set new standards for refinement in the class, purposefully eschewing the sporty pretenses of German rivals at the time, in favour of a supple, more cosseting experience.

Big infotainment screens are everywhere today but the Volvo was among the first to ditch buttons in favour of a portrait-layout interface that incorporated most functions.

And yet, it still delivered the traditional textures of luxury, with buttery leather upholstery choices, even a crystal gearlever and various types of decorative inlays, from wood to metal. Round that off with a variety of petrol and diesels — our preference leaned towards the latter — and the XC90 proved to be a superb alternative for buyers wanting to stray from the Teutonic set.

The XC90 is a brisk sprinter, as we were reminded at a recent Gerotek event. (Brenwin Naidu)

The XC90 is still on sale today, after various lifecycle improvements. And it says a lot that despite its age, the large family SUV remains one of the best products the Swedish firm has to offer.

You see, Volvo’s new crop of electric models have earned a certain reputation for being glitchy and complicated. Even our own ES90 went into the workshop before we could put miles on it. It remains there now, a month later, waiting on a module that could not be bought off the shelf.

So, while Volvo faithfuls may want to embrace new technologies, there remain many wholesome attributes to admire about the conventional XC90.

The driving experience emphasises comfort over dynamism. (Brenwin Naidu)

Sadly though, gone are the diesels. Your only options are petrol derivatives — supported by mild hybrid or plug-in hybrid aids.

They all use the same basic 2.0l turbocharged-petrol. In the mild hybrid B5 you get 183kW/350Nm.

The T8 plug-in hybrid would be the one to go for as it offers 340kW/709Nm as well as an electric-only range of nearly 80km (77km claimed).

Volvo was among first to go the portrait infotainment route. (Brenwin Naidu)

It can scoot from rest to 100km/h in a quoted 5.3 seconds, which is remarkable given the size. Watching the T8 sprint is a comical affair it must be said: the nose heaves up and the rear squats under the might of that electric powertrain. In the real world average fuel consumption is around 8l/100km. The T8 can get thirsty once the battery depletes and the 2.0l motor is in full effect — matching the ambitious claim of 1.8l/100km was something we never quite achieved.

But even though the XC90 T8 is punchy for its size, one rarely feels the need to drive it in spirited fashion. With its cushy, wide seats, wafty air-sprung ride and light steering, it remains a soothing cruiser.

There are various elements that make one yearn for the simpler, better way Volvo did things. Let’s start with a basic thing like the key fob.

Supple leather and cushy seats make long-distance driving a pleasure. (Brenwin Naidu)

The XC90 still has a chunky, metallic block with physical locking and unlocking buttons, rather than the flimsy plastic “wireless” rectangle that comes with the EX30, EX90 and ES90.

Then there’s the interface. Of course, the XC90 was among pioneers of cabin digitisation but it was not at the expense of user-friendliness. Unlike the new electric Volvo models, the XC90 still retains physical adjustments for the side mirrors and steering — so no fumbling through infotainment menus to make simple changes.

Pricing for the range begins at R1.55m while the range-topping T8 is R1.93m. Maintenance plan and warranty are of a five-year/100,000km duration.

It is quite a hefty sum, especially considering that this is a car that is essentially older than a decade. Even so, compared with the R2.65m electric EX90 model, it proves that newer is not always better.