The new Volkswagen ID.3 GTI is the most powerful GTI yet

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The ID.3 GTI gets the familiar GTI treatment, including a red stripe between the IQ.Light LED matrix headlights and the illuminated Volkswagen badge. Picture:

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Volkswagen has revealed the production version of the new ID.3 GTI, bringing its performance badge to an electric drivetrain for the first time as the GTI nameplate enters its 50th year.

The rear-wheel-drive hot-hatch produces 240kW and 545Nm, making it the most powerful series-production GTI Volkswagen has built to date, according to the German manufacturer. It can accelerate from 0-100km/h in a claimed 5.6 seconds, with Launch Control fitted as standard, while its top speed is electronically limited to 200km/h.

Power comes from an electric motor mounted on the rear axle and a 79kWh (net) lithium-ion battery. Volkswagen claims a driving range of up to 601km, while the battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in about 29 minutes using a DC charger capable of delivering up to 183kW.

The ID.3 GTI rides on 20-inch Wörthersee alloy wheels. Picture: (Volkswagen)

The ID.3 GTI gets a dedicated GTI driving mode alongside Eco, Comfort, Sport and Individual settings. Selecting it alters the motor’s power delivery, steering and adaptive DCC sports suspension settings, while also activating Launch Control.

The chassis benefits from the low centre of gravity of the electric powertrain, while Volkswagen says the DCC adaptive sports suspension balances handling with everyday usability.

Visually, the ID.3 GTI gets the familiar GTI treatment, including a red stripe between the IQ.Light LED matrix headlights and the illuminated Volkswagen badge. A gloss-black honeycomb grille and red detailing on the lower front bumper further distinguish it from the regular ID.3.

The car rides on 20-inch Wörthersee alloy wheels, while the exterior mirror caps and side sills are finished in gloss black. Five exterior colours will be available: tornado red, moonstone grey, scale silver, grenadilla black and glacier white.

The sports seats of the ID.3 GTI feature a modern interpretation of the tartan-style upholstery used in the original Golf GTI. Picture: (Volkswagen)

Inside, the ID.3 GTI follows the traditional red-and-black GTI colour scheme. The dashboard features a red trim line, while the multifunction sports steering wheel has a red 12 o’clock marker and an illuminated GTI button. Pressing the button changes the ambient lighting to red and switches the digital cockpit to a GTI-specific display. Volkswagen has also added an artificial combustion-engine sound effect when GTI mode is activated.

The sports seats feature a modern interpretation of the tartan-style upholstery used in the original 1976 Golf GTI.

The cabin is based on the latest ID.3 Neo, with a larger digital cockpit and a 12.9-inch touchscreen running Volkswagen’s latest Innovision infotainment system. A new control strip beneath the screen provides access to the air-conditioning functions, while the centre console incorporates a rotary control for volume and audio-track or station selection.

Optional equipment will include a panoramic sunroof, massage and memory functions for the sports seats, a 480W Harman Kardon sound system and an augmented-reality head-up display.

The GTI driving mode switches the digital cockpit to a GTI-specific display. Picture: (Volkswagen)

The ID.3 GTI can also be equipped with a removable bicycle-carrier bracket for trailer couplings, with a 75kg drawbar load. A vehicle-to-load (V2L) function is available via an optional power socket adapter, allowing the car’s battery to supply power to external devices or recharge equipment such as electric bicycles.

Driver-assistance options include park assist pro with a memory function and the latest version of travel assist. Volkswagen says the latter can now respond to traffic lights and, when it detects a red light, automatically slow the vehicle to a stop.

Pre-sales of the Volkswagen ID.3 GTI will begin in Germany at the start of 2027. It’s not under consideration for the local market.

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