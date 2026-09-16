WATCH | Changan reveals future plans at 2026 Festival of Motoring

Join Ignition TV presenter Sbu Skosana as he chats to Changan South Africa’s marketing and general manager, Chelsy Pinto, about what the brand has in store over the coming months.
TimesLIVE
Join Ignition TV presenter Sbu Skosana as he chats to Changan South Africa’s marketing and general manager, Chelsy Pinto, about what the brand has in store over the coming months.
TimesLIVE
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