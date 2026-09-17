Cash stashed in underwear: driving licence racket uncovered at Limpopo testing centre

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Cash was found hidden in the underwear of cashiers at the Marble Hall driving licence testing centre. Picture:

Eight people, including government employees, have appeared before the Groblersdal magistrate’s court in Limpopo on charges of being involved in a “cash for driving licence” corruption scheme at the Marble Hall driving licence testing centre (DLTC).

They are facing charges of fraud and corruption after a joint operation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), SAPS crime intelligence and the Sekhukhune district tactical investigating team.

The operation led to four arrests on Friday, while another four people handed themselves over to police before the court appearance on Monday.

The SIU’s investigation found employees at the Marble Hall DLTC sold learner’s licences for R2,000 each to applicants without them having to undergo the required testing process. NaTIS officers and cashiers allegedly co-ordinated with driving school owners and traffic examiners to process the fraudulent applications.

Two cashiers, women aged 53 and 63, were found with cash totalling R5,300 hidden in their underwear.

Investigators said the syndicate facilitated bulk transactions involving between 20 and 30 learner’s licences at a time, bypassing lawful licensing procedures.

Corruption at licensing centres will not be tolerated. SAPS and the SIU remain committed to protecting the integrity of the licensing system and ensuring those who undermine lawful processes are brought to account — SIU

The intelligence-led operation intercepted suspects from KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo who were allegedly en route to collect illicitly issued learner’s licences. All the accused will remain in custody until September 21 for a bail application.

“The investigation will continue, and criminal and disciplinary action will follow against any persons found to have participated in or facilitated the alleged corruption,” said the SIU.

“Corruption at licensing centres will not be tolerated. SAPS and the SIU remain committed to protecting the integrity of the licensing system and ensuring those who undermine lawful processes are brought to account.”

Driving and vehicle licence fraud is a major problem.

In February 2025, 23 people were arrested for allegedly issuing driving licences fraudulently at the Lephalale, Thabazimbi and Bela-Bela DLTCs.

One of the suspects, a driving licence examiner, was rearrested in May for the same offence while out on bail, together with three other suspects. The suspect was previously caught red-handed while processing the applications of learner’s licence applicants and declaring them competent even though they were not present in class, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said.

Last month authorities arrested the alleged ringleader of a multimillion-rand syndicate operating across Gauteng and the Free State. The RTMC said the group used stolen NaTIS login credentials, fake companies, deceased people’s identities and manipulated vehicle classifications to evade licence fees, while also fraudulently issuing roadworthy certificates. The arrest followed a three-year investigation involving the RTMC, Hawks and SAPS, with more arrests expected.

Bribery, fraud and corruption related to traffic policing and driving licence matters can be reported by sending an anonymous e-mail to ntacu@rtmc.co.za or a WhatsApp message to 083-293-7989.

Business Day