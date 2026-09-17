Motoring

Former Mercedes F1 technical head Mike Elliott joins Alpine

The team aims to close the gap between it and Racing Bulls with the new technical chief

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Alpine are currently sixth in the constructors’ standings and nine points behind fifth-placed Racing Bulls. Picture: (Jakub Porzycki)

Renault-owned Alpine have recruited former Mercedes technical head Mike Elliott as chief technical officer, the Formula One team said on Thursday.

Alpine said he would start next week, ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

Elliott was described by principal Toto Wolff as a “pillar of the team’s achievements” when he left Mercedes in October 2023 after an 11-year stint during which they won a record eight successive constructors’ titles and seven drivers’ championships.

Alpine, sixth in the standings and nine points behind fifth-placed Racing Bulls, said Elliott would lead and oversee the technical and engineering functions at the Enstone factory.

The Briton previously worked as principal aerodynamicist at Enstone from 2008-12.

Reuters


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Madlanga reflects on commission’s evidence a year on

2

Coach Mosimane names Mbuthuma and Mailula in Afcon qualifiers squad

3

ConCourt says Public Procurement Act is invalid, deals blow to Treasury’s plans

4

Mapisa-Nqakula says state witness was secretly at her ‘indumba’

5

Eugene Mthethwa pleads for privacy, removal of graphic images of Owen Ndlovu’s murder

Related Articles