GWM Tank 500 gets 3.0l turbodiesel boost

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All models ride on 18-inch alloy wheels shod with 265/60 profile tyres. Picture:

Great Wall Motor (GWM) South Africa has muscled up its seven-seater Tank 500 line-up with the introduction of a new 3.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine.

It produces 170kW and 620Nm — with 385Nm available from only 1,000rpm — and is paired with the Chinese marque’s nine-speed automatic transmission. This allows a maximum towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes across the range.

GWM said the engine underwent extensive durability testing, including one million kilometres of test bench testing and full vehicle validation.

All three Tank 500 3.0TD variants have a maximum towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes. Picture: (GWM)

Three model variants

Kicking off the line-up is the Tank 500 3.0TD Super Luxury. It uses a 4x2 drivetrain and has an electronically controlled rear differential lock.

The Ultra Luxury adds four-wheel drive and electronically controlled front and rear differential locks. It also gains Off-Road Expert Mode, off-road cruise control, and active approach and departure assistance.

The range-topping Overland shares the Ultra’s four-wheel-drive hardware and off-road equipment but adds an auxiliary fuel tank. The standard fuel tank has a 78l capacity, while the Overland can be fitted with an additional 53l tank, bringing the total to 131l. With a claimed combined fuel consumption of 7.1l/100km this gives a theoretical maximum driving range of 1,845km.

All three versions have trailer sway mitigation, a trailer brake controller, trailer driving mode and tow-hitch guidance lines. Launch control is standard across the range.

Standard luxury equipment is generous across the range. Picture: (GWM)

Generously equipped

The Super Luxury comes with PU-trimmed seats, an eight-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, and a four-way electrically adjustable front passenger seat. The front seats are heated, while the third-row seats are manually adjustable. It also has a powered tailgate, keyless entry and start, a panoramic-view camera, and a 12-speaker audio system.

The Ultra Luxury and Overland have Nappa leather upholstery, with the driver’s seat gaining memory and a welcome function. The front seats are heated, ventilated and massaging, while the front passenger seat gains six-way electric adjustment, memory and a welcome function. The third-row seats are electrically adjustable, while the second-row seat cushions are ventilated.

The higher-spec versions also gain a head-up display, panoramic sunroof, power-deployable side steps, upgraded exterior mirrors with memory and puddle lamps, and a soft-close tailgate.

Across the range, standard equipment includes triple-zone automatic climate control, a 360º camera, transparent chassis view, and 50W wireless phone charging. The infotainment system comprises a 14.6-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the driver gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

The Tank 500 also uses GWM’s latest Coffee OS 3.0 infotainment and connectivity system, with integrated voice control for functions including navigation, entertainment and selected vehicle systems.

Ultra Luxury and Overland variants gain Nappa leather upholstery and a panoramic sunroof. Picture: (GWM)

Safety systems

Safety equipment is largely shared across the three derivatives. The passive safety specification includes dual front, front-side, side-curtain and front-centre airbags.

Active safety equipment includes ABS with EBD, traction control, roll movement intervention, electronic stability control, integrated brake control and brake assist. Hill-start assist and hill-descent control are also standard, along with an electronic parking brake and tyre-pressure monitoring.

The driver-assistance package includes adaptive cruise control, intelligent cruise assist, traffic jam assist and intelligent cornering assist.

Lane-related systems include lane departure warning, lane keep assist, lane centering assist, emergency lane keeping and smart dodge. Forward collision protection comprises forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking and pedestrian and cyclist detection.

Traffic sign recognition, overspeed warning and intelligent speed assist are also fitted. Front cross-traffic alert and front cross-traffic braking assist when manoeuvring, while lane change assist, door open warning and rear collision warning are standard.

Other equipment includes driver fatigue monitoring, low-speed emergency braking, front and rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child-seat anchor points, and seat-belt reminders for all three rows.

Pricing

The Tank 500 3.0TD range is priced as follows:

4x2 Super Luxury: R849,900

4x4 Ultra Luxury: R929,900

4x4 Overland: R999,900

All three versions come with a seven-year/200,000km warranty, a seven-year/75,000km service plan, and seven years of unlimited-kilometre roadside assistance.

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