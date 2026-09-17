Hyundai unveils budget-friendly Exter Cargo for businesses

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Hyundai has created a new light commercial car out of the Exter for entrepreneurs and fleet operators. Picture:

Hyundai Automotive South Africa has introduced the Hyundai Exter Premium 1.2 Cargo panel van, adding to its range of compact load-luggers. The company also markets the Hyundai Grand i10 Cargo.

The Exter is a small, entry-level crossover that replaced the Venue in anticipation of the new-generation model launching before year-end.

Now the company has created a new light-commercial vehicle out of the small Exter city romper aimed at small businesses, entrepreneurs and fleet operators looking for an affordable and practical delivery vehicle.

It retains the five-door shape and two-seats in front. The payload of the flat, plastic-mesh enclosed rear area equals 1,275l and 450kg. The 185mm ground clearance is noted as a key selling point for operators who need to travel on challenging terrain such as gravel roads or in rural areas.

The load bay accessed via all five doors has a payload equal to 1,275l and 450kg. (HYUNDAI SA)

It’s powered by a 1.2l petrol four-cylinder engine producing 61kW and 114Nm driving the front wheels via a five-speed manual transmission. Top speed is 165km/h and the average fuel consumption claimed is 5.7l/100km, with a 649km driving range.

The Hyundai Exter Cargo is sold standard with air conditioning, electric windows, Bluetooth connectivity, USB connectivity, remote central locking, six airbags, ABS-equipped brakes and a tyre-pressure monitoring system.

“The Hyundai Exter Cargo gives small-business customers a practical alternative that is affordable to buy and economical to operate,” said Stanley Anderson, CEO of Hyundai Automotive South Africa.

The Hyundai Exter Cargo is sufficiently equipped with air conditioning, electric windows, Bluetooth connectivity and six airbags. Picture: (HYUNDAI SA)

“As part of our value add to fleet customers, we are offering dedicated labour rates and parts discounts, which automatically apply once a fleet vehicle is booked into any of our dealerships,” added Anderson.

The Exter Cargo is sold with a five-year/150,000km warranty, seven year/200,000km drivetrain warranty and a two-year/30,000km service plan.

It is priced at R284,500.

TimesLIVE