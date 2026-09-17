Italy to replace Saudi Arabia as 2026 World Rally Championship final

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Italy will replace Saudi Arabia as the final round of the 2026 World Rally Championship. Picture:

Italy will replace Saudi Arabia as the final round of the 2026 World Rally Championship due to the situation in the Middle East, the governing FIA said on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia was due to be the 14th and final rally of the season on November 11-14 but the Italian round in Sardinia will now be the last on October 1-4.

The Jeddah-based Rally Saudi Arabia will still be held but as part of the Middle East championship.

Reuters