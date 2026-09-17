Max Verstappen beats 100 rivals in Red Bull kart race

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The Silverstone kart race field included Red Bull athletes, sportspeople, content creators, streamers, journalists and fans from around the world. Picture:

Red Bull’s four-time Formula One champion Max Verstappen took 13 laps and 35 minutes to overtake 100 competitors in a live televised go-karting “Max vs 100″ fun event at Silverstone on Wednesday.

Organisers had allowed a maximum of 30 laps and 75 minutes for the Dutch driver to work his way through the field from the back on a modified kart track at the British Grand Prix circuit, but he needed far less.

The 28-year-old passed more than 60 rivals, who were then eliminated, on the chaotic opening lap. Dutch F1 journalist Jacky Martens, who regularly reports on Verstappen’s races, started on pole and was the last driver overtaken in a field that included social media content creators, celebrities and Red Bull athletes.

“I think this is the best one yet,” joked Verstappen, winner of 71 grands prix.

Max Verstappen celebrates after overtaking more than 60 rivals on the chaotic opening lap of the Red Bull kart race at Silverstone. Picture: (Red Bull Content Pool)

“My first lap was quite incredible,” he added. “There was a lot happening and actually a few cars got stuck and I always managed to be on the other side, so I didn’t get stuck.”

The event was streamed live globally on ESPN on Disney+.

Verstappen has yet to win a grand prix this season and is sixth in a championship dominated by Mercedes. He finished second in the Spanish Grand Prix last Sunday.

“It’s my first win of the year, so I take this one,” he said.

Reuters