Volvo set to launch 13 new models by 2030

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Volvo has streamlined its product portfolio and placed greater emphasis on regionalisation, shifting towards more region-specific offerings and less customisation. Picture:

Volvo Cars plans to launch 13 new models between now and 2030 as it seeks to broaden its range and revive sales, the Sweden-based carmaker said ahead of an investor day in Stockholm on Thursday.

Under CEO Hakan Samuelsson, Volvo has streamlined its product portfolio and placed greater emphasis on regionalisation, shifting towards more region-specific offerings and less customisation.

The carmaker said six models would be launched for the Chinese market and seven for Western markets, helping it achieve a long-sought target of a margin for earnings before interest and tax (ebit) of above 8%, up from 3.5% in 2025.

The Western-market vehicles will be built on Volvo’s SPA2 and SPA3 platforms, while the China-focused models will be developed with sister company Geely Auto.

“Our product offensive builds on four unique strengths: regionalised product offerings, leadership in electrification, unique synergies with Geely, and complete customer offers that go beyond the car alone,” Samuelsson said in a statement.

Reuters