Motoring

WATCH | Talking all things Suzuki at the 2026 Festival of Motoring

New eVitara could signal a shift in the local SUV market

Ignition TV

Ignition TV

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe at this year’s Festival of Motoring as she chats to Suzuki Auto South Africa brand marketing manager Brendon Carpenter about the new eVitara and its potential arrival in our market.

TimesLIVE


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