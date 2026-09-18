Motoring

Chery launches new Tiggo 8 APEX I in South Africa

Priced at R569,900, it comes with enhanced design, comfort and safety features

Motoring Staff

Motoring Staff

Three exterior colours are available: khaki white, carbon black and bamboo grey. Picture: (Chery)

Chery South Africa has launched the new Tiggo 8 APEX I.

The seven-seat SUV gets refreshed front-end styling, LED headlamps and a full-width LED rear light bar, along with dual-tone 19″ alloy wheels. Three exterior colours are available: khaki white, carbon black and bamboo grey.

The cabin features a 15.6″ touchscreen infotainment system and 10.25″ digital instrument cluster. The electrically adjustable front seats offer six-way adjustment and four-way powered lumbar support for the driver. Both front seats are heated and ventilated, while the front passenger seat adds a massage function and power-adjustable leg rest.

A rear-mounted “Boss” button allows second-row passengers to adjust the position of the front passenger seat. Other standard equipment includes a panoramic sunroof with an electrically operated sunshade, powered tailgate, 50W wireless smartphone charger, dual-zone climate control and 64-colour ambient lighting.

The rear features a full-width LED light bar. Picture: (Chery)

Safety equipment includes seven airbags, tyre-pressure monitoring, a speed limit reminder and a 540º high-definition camera system that combines a conventional 360º view with an underbody perspective. Driver-assistance systems include adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking and lane-keeping assistance.

Power comes from Chery’s turbocharged 1.6l four-cylinder petrol engine, which produces 137kW and 275Nm. Drive is sent to the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Chery claims a combined fuel consumption of 7.7l/100km on the WLTP cycle. With its 57l fuel tank, this equates to a theoretical maximum driving range of about 740km.

The Tiggo 8 APEX I is priced at R569,900 and comes with a seven-year/200,000km vehicle warranty and five-year/75,000km service plan. The first owner also receives Chery’s 10-year/one-million-kilometre engine warranty.

TimesLIVE


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