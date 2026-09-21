Hybrids dominate South Africa’s used new energy vehicle market

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For buyers replacing their only car, the switch to electric has to make financial and practical sense. The vehicle needs to suit the same budget and everyday driving needs, an equation that currently tends to favour hybrids over generally more expensive fully electric alternatives.

According to AutoTrader’s 2026 Mid-Year Industry Report, used new-energy vehicle sales rose 92% year on year to 4,703 units between January and June. Hybrids accounted for 3,915 of those sales, or 83%, leaving 788 for fully electric cars. The wider used market grew by 8%, meaning electrified vehicles expanded much faster, albeit from a much smaller base.

The Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid found 1,416 buyers, more than every fully electric model combined. Its average selling price of R422,276 was almost identical to the wider used car market average of R421,499.

The money also bought a substantially newer car than the wider market average. The Corolla Cross Hybrids sold averaged a 2024 model year and 25,071km, compared with 2020 and 70,964km across used vehicles generally. At almost the same average price, the Toyota had about 46,000 fewer kilometres behind it.

Moving up to a RAV4 Hybrid meant spending an average R642,198, around R220,000 more. The larger Toyota sold 236 units, exactly one-sixth of the Corolla Cross’s total. Both models averaged a 2024 model year, with the RAV4’s 26,983km barely above its smaller sibling’s mileage. Haval’s H6 followed with 200 sales at R469,170, keeping another family SUV below R500,000 near the top of the hybrid rankings.

The top 10 most-listed hybrid models. (Supplied)

Chery’s Tiggo Cross came in below the Corolla Cross at R408,773 across 102 sales, with an average model year of 2025 and 4,025km on the clock. The Haval Jolion Pro found 66 buyers at R451,891, also averaging a 2025 model year and 10,681km. For shoppers comparing these family crossovers, hybrids can now sit on the same shortlist as other relatively recent cars within budget.

The Hilux and Fortuner MHEV models give the hybrid sales rankings an equally familiar South African flavour. The bakkie recorded 141 sales at an average R749,553, while 68 Fortuners changed hands at R750,714. Alongside them, the plug-in hybrid BYD Shark 6 found 95 buyers at R923,309, bringing a more expensive electrified option into the double-cab market.

The Lexus NX’s 89 sales at an average R931,154 and the BMW X3’s 70 at R1,305,803 sit further from the Corolla Cross’s territory. Across the category, the report puts the average used hybrid price at R724,857, up 4% from R696,169 a year earlier, compared with a 1% increase in the wider used car average. The bestselling hybrid may be comparatively accessible, but the category as a whole is still considerably more expensive than the average used car.

Buyers browsing available NEVs were also far more likely to encounter a hybrid: they made up 83% of listings, matching their share of sales. The Corolla Cross, RAV4 and H6 occupied the first three places in both hybrid tables. Further down, the BYD Sealion 6, Chery Tiggo 7 and Jaecoo J7 featured among the 10 most-listed hybrids but did not make the 10 best sellers, despite their prominence among the cars on offer.

Fully electric sales nearly doubled, rising 98% against 91% for hybrids. Their much smaller total of 788 cars can obscure that pace of growth, particularly when the Corolla Cross alone sells in four figures. BEV listings increased 66% to more than 1,651, with sales growing faster than listings. AutoTrader also recorded an increase in views of EV adverts.

The top 10 most-sold hybrid models. Picture: (Supplied)

Both average advertised and selling prices for EVs declined, even as the reported hybrid average rose. Electric cars nevertheless retained a considerable premium: their average listing price was 17% above that of hybrids, while their average selling price was 18% higher. Within the electric category, the average selling price was only 2% below the average listing price, leaving both measures substantially above those for hybrids.

Volvo’s EX30 led electric sales with 80 cars at an average R889,305, while the XC40 was third with 62 at R868,312. BMW’s iX recorded 43 sales at R1,271,496, and the i4 found 26 buyers at R1,078,691. Even before considering their powertrains, these are premium purchases, with the bestselling EX30 costing more than twice the wider used-car average.

The BYD Atto 3 and Geely E5 bring the electric SUV price point closer to that of a RAV4 Hybrid. The BYD averaged R670,035 across 28 sales, while the Geely was almost level at R668,541, with 27 sold. The E5s averaged a 2026 model year and 3,566km. By comparison, the BMW iX3’s 31 sales averaged R790,062, a 2022 model year and 47,899km. Opting for the BMW meant spending about R120,000 more on an older car with substantially higher mileage.

The most affordable car in the electric top 10 was also one of its stronger sellers. BYD’s Dolphin Surf averaged R359,989 and recorded 70 sales, only 10 fewer than the EX30. It was also the most-listed EV, ahead of the EX30 and XC40, with advertised examples averaging R371,430. The small hatchback and hybrid Corolla Cross serve different needs, but the BYD’s average selling price was more than R60,000 lower.

BYD’s Dolphin Surf averaged R359,989 and recorded 70 sales, only 10 fewer than the Volvo EX30. Picture: (DENIS DROPPA)

The Dolphin Surfs sold averaged a 2025 model year and 4,199km, while the similarly priced BMW i3s averaged a 2017 model year and 65,046km. The i3 recorded 26 sales at R393,914; the electric MINI Hatch found 35 buyers at R407,908, with an average model year of 2022 and 30,525km. The Dolphin Surf was therefore both newer and less travelled than these two European alternatives at a similar price.

The Dongfeng Box adds another option below R400,000, placing seventh among listed EVs at an average R393,708 and only 451km. BYD’s larger Dolphin was eighth at R505,831. Neither appeared in the sales top 10, leaving the Dolphin Surf as the most prominent affordable contender across the two rankings.

At the expensive end, the BYD Sealion 7 and MG Cyberster featured among the most-listed EVs at averages of R1,180,856 and R1,237,640 respectively, but neither appeared in the sales top 10. Four BYD models made the most-listed ranking; the Dolphin Surf and Atto 3 made the most-sold. The brand’s range stretches from the sub-R400,000 Surf to models costing more than R1m, but the Surf recorded two-and-a-half times the Atto 3’s sales.

The GWM Ora was the most-listed EV in 2025 and seventh in sales, yet by the first half of 2026 it had dropped out of both top 10s. With only 10 cars separating the first- and second-place sellers, the rankings remain relatively fluid as more models reach the used market.

The 4,703 NEVs still represented only about 2.4% of the 195,455 used vehicles recorded by AutoTrader during the half-year. At R422,276, the Corolla Cross Hybrid sits almost exactly at the wider market’s average price, while offering the format and familiarity of a family crossover. The data suggests that, for now, hybrids occupy a relatively accessible middle ground between conventional used cars and the generally higher prices of used EVs.

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