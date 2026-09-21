Michelin 24H Series to race at Kyalami in January 2027

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Excitement builds as Kyalami prepares to host the Michelin 24H Series for the first time in Africa! from January 8-10 2027. Picture:

Endurance racing promoter Creventic will bring the Michelin 24H Series to Africa for the first time when the Michelin 24H Dubai relocates to Kyalami from January 8-10 2027.

The 24-hour race will be held in South Africa following ongoing military activity in the Gulf region and the resulting effect on logistics and transport planning and associated operational costs.

Dutch promoter Creventic has adjusted its racing calendar and identified Kyalami as the ideal destination to host one of endurance racing’s most celebrated events.

Kyalami’s inclusion on the Michelin 24H Series calendar will herald the return of premium international endurance racing to the Midrand circuit for the first time since 2023.

“Kyalami is an exceptional motorsport destination and we are delighted by the warm reception we have received from the entire team,” said a Creventic spokesperson.

“The circuit, facilities and professionalism of the organisation make it a natural fit for the Michelin 24H Series, and we are excited to bring our competitors and fans to South Africa for this landmark event.”

The Michelin 24H Series is an international endurance-racing championship for sports cars such as the Porsche 911, BMW M4, McLaren 720S and Ferrari 296.

Races are held in Europe and the Middle East, with events such as Dubai, Mugello, Spa-Francorchamps, Paul Ricard, Nürburgring and Barcelona. Despite the “24H” name, it is not made up exclusively of 24-hour races: the championship also includes 12-hour events, with the 2026 calendar combining both formats.

Business Day