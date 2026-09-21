Rolls-Royce puts bespoke Project Nightingale through extreme testing

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The testing programme also includes an electrically operated wind deflector developed specifically for the car. Picture:

Rolls-Royce is subjecting its bespoke Project Nightingale to an extensive testing programme before production, with prototypes set to face conditions ranging from Arctic temperatures to the heat of the Arabian Peninsula.

Announced in April 2026, Project Nightingale is a Coachbuild Collection limited to 100 cars. It combines Rolls-Royce’s bespoke design programme with an electric powertrain, though the UK-based company has yet to release detailed performance specifications.

Announced in April 2026, Project Nightingale is a Coachbuild Collection limited to 100 cars. Picture: (Rolls-Royce)

The development programme will involve 350 collective weeks of engineering work, with testing taking place in Southern Europe, the Arctic Circle and the Arabian Peninsula. The prototypes will also be tested at altitudes of up to 2,750m.

Testing begins in Southern France, where the luxury carmaker has historical ties. The project takes its name from Le Rossignol — French for “nightingale” — the name of the house built by company founder Henry Royce for his designers and engineers near his winter home on the French Riviera.

More than a century ago, Rolls-Royce engineers used the area for speed and durability testing, along with the company’s test facility in Châteauroux and roads between Monte Carlo and London.

The latest programme follows almost three years of development. Static prototypes have already undergone more than 1,430 hours of aerodynamic development, including digital simulations and wind-tunnel testing.

The next phase will include high-speed testing at a private facility, where Project Nightingale will be driven at up to 250km/h. Rolls-Royce says the focus will include reducing wind noise and improving refinement at speed.

The testing programme also includes an electrically operated wind deflector developed specifically for the car. It is designed to prevent high-pressure air from flowing back into the passenger compartment when the roof is lowered.

The system will be tested at different speeds and in cold conditions, with engineers assessing its ability to reduce turbulence while helping retain warmth in the cabin.

The car’s roof will also undergo extensive testing. Its lining combines cashmere, fabric and composite materials intended to reduce noise, while its fabric, closing mechanism and overall operation will be subjected to 10 separate tests at temperatures of up to 80°C.

Another new feature is the so-called Piano Boot. Unlike a conventional boot, it opens sideways on a cantilever mechanism. Rolls-Royce will subject it to up to 15,000 opening and closing cycles to assess its durability and ensure consistent operation over the vehicle’s lifetime.

The testing programme is intended to replicate the conditions in which Rolls-Royce says Project Nightingale customers plan to use their cars, rather than limiting development to controlled laboratory environments.

Further details about the electric powertrain, performance and pricing have yet to be announced.

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