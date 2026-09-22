New iCaur 03T REEV heading to SA in the fourth quarter

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Measuring 4,550mm long, 1,950mm wide and 1,785mm tall, the 03T REEV has an all-aluminium body. Picture:

iCaur is expanding its South African line-up with the 03T REEV, a range-extended electric version of its compact SUV, which is due to arrive locally in the fourth quarter.

Measuring 4,550mm long, 1,950mm wide and 1,785mm tall, the 03T REEV retains the boxy proportions and flared wheel arches of the fully electric model. It also uses an all-aluminium body, which the Chinese carmaker says delivers torsional stiffness of 31,812Nm/deg, while reducing body weight by more than 30% compared with a conventional steel structure. The five-seater rides on 19-inch wheels.

Energy is stored in a 33.67kWh lithium-iron-phosphate battery, which provides a claimed all-electric range of 190km on the NEDC cycle. Picture: (iCaur)

The 03T REEV combines a rear-mounted electric motor with a turbocharged 1.5l petrol engine that serves solely as a generator. The electric motor drives the rear wheels, while the petrol engine generates electricity to recharge the battery when required.

The electric motor produces 185kW and 300Nm, with iCaur claiming a 0-100km/h acceleration time of 7.9 seconds and a top speed of 170km/h.

Energy is stored in a 33.67kWh lithium-iron-phosphate battery, which provides a claimed all-electric range of 190km on the NEDC cycle. With the range extender operating, the total claimed driving range increases to 800km.

The 03T REEV supports both AC and DC charging. AC charging is rated at up to 6.6kW, while DC fast charging can take the battery from 30% to 80% in about 20 minutes under optimal conditions. Vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality is also included.

A 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system and 9.2-inch digital instrument cluster are fitted as standard. Picture: (iCaur)

South African models will feature a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 9.2-inch digital instrument cluster and an eight-speaker iCaur sound system. Other equipment includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 50W wireless smartphone charger and four-zone voice-command functionality.

The cabin will feature leather upholstery, with the front seats offering power adjustment and ventilation. Driver-assistance features include adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane-keep assist and forward-collision warning, while a 540º panoramic camera system is also fitted.

Pricing, the exact launch date and final South African specifications will be confirmed closer to the local launch.

TimesLIVE