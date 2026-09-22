Petter Solberg and Tommi Mäkinen rally cars go under the hammer

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The 2003 Subaru Impreza S9 WRC, chassis 15, was previously driven by Petter Solberg. Picture:

A collection of cars associated with motorsport, popular culture and automotive design will go under the hammer next month in Car & Classic’s latest Collector’s Edition auction.

The online sale, Poster Cars, includes more than 20 cars, ranging from a 1946 Delahaye 135 M Three-Position Cabriolet to World Rally Championship machinery and modern performance cars.

The 2001 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI WRC, chassis 4, was campaigned by four-time world champion Tommi Mäkinen. Picture: (Car & Classic)

Among the cars are:

a 2003 Subaru Impreza S9 WRC, chassis 15, previously driven by Petter Solberg;

a 2001 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI WRC, chassis 4, which was campaigned by four-time world champion Tommi Mäkinen;

a 1983 Ford C100, which adds Group C endurance-racing heritage to the collection; and

the 2007 RUF RT600, a more specialist take on Porsche-based performance.

A 1983 Ford C100 adds Group C endurance-racing heritage to the collection. Picture: (Car & Classic)

The oldest car in the auction is the 1946 Delahaye 135 M Three-Position Cabriolet. The coachbuilt French grand tourer has undergone an extensive mechanical restoration and has taken part in rallies in France. It has also received awards at concours and exhibitions.

The oldest car in the auction is the 1946 Delahaye 135 M Three-Position Cabriolet. Picture: (Car & Classic)

Several Ferrari models feature in the sale, including a 308 GTB, 348 TS and 550 Maranello.

BMW is represented by a 3.0 CSL, an E30 M3 previously owned by Jamiroquai frontman Jay Kay, a Z8 and a Z3 M Coupé.

Other cars include:

a 1961 Abarth 1000;

Ford Escort Mexico;

Lynx XKSS;

Renault Clio V6; and

an Aston Martin DB2 Drophead Coupé and DB6.

The British and European sports-car contingent also includes:

an AC Ace Bristol, which provided the basis for the later Cobra;

a Mercedes-Benz 280 SL “Pagoda”; and

a first-generation Chevrolet Corvette C1.

The 1993 911 Turbo 3.6 (964) is similar to the one featured in Jerry Bruckheimer's 1995 action film, 'Bad Boys'. Picture: (Car & Classic)

Porsche accounts for another sizeable part of the collection, following Car & Classic’s For the Love of Porsche auction in August, which generated more than £1.7m (R37m) in winning bids.

Among the Porsche models are three carrying the RS badge:

a 1992 911 Carrera RS (964);

a 1993 911 RS America (964); and

a 2009 911 GT3 RS (997).

The collection also includes:

a 1993 911 Turbo 3.6 (964) with less than 30,000km;

a 1997 911 Carrera 2S (993) with 14,300km;

a one-off 1997 911 Targa (993);

a 1990 911 Carrera 4 Targa (964); and

a backdated 1990 911 (964).

Bidding for the Poster Cars auction opens on Friday and closes on the evening of October 3. The complete collection and bidding registration are available through Car & Classic’s Collector’s Edition auction page.

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