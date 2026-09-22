Toyota Land Cruiser FJ ad cleared by watchdog after blasphemy complaint

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The ARB says the campaign was intended to communicate the Land Cruiser FJ’s versatility. Picture:

Toyota South Africa’s advertising for its new Land Cruiser FJ has been cleared by the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) after a consumer complained that its slogan “I am what I am” was blasphemous and disrespectful to Christians.

The complaint centred on the similarity between the slogan and the biblical phrase “I am that I am” or “I am who I am”, attributed to God in the conversation with Moses.

Toyota, through its advertising agency Publicis Groupe Africa, acknowledged the complainant’s interpretation but rejected the suggestion that the campaign referred to Christianity. It said “I am what I am” was the culmination of a series of advertisements describing the vehicle with phrases including “I am majestic”, “I am intriguing”, “I am sophisticated”, “I am driven”, “I am capable” and “I am unbreakable”.

The agency said the campaign was intended to communicate the Land Cruiser FJ’s versatility and allow owners to express their individuality.

It also pointed out that “I am what I am” is not unique to Christianity, citing its use in songs including Fleetwood Mac’s Family Man and “I am what I am” from La Cage aux Folles, as well as Popeye’s famous “I yam what I yam” catchphrase.

Noting that only one complaint had been received about the advertisement, the directorate concluded that it was unlikely to cause serious, widespread or sectoral offence

The ARB considered whether the advertisement breached its rules on offensive advertising, which prohibit material likely to cause serious, widespread or sectoral offence.

The directorate found no religious icons, imagery or references in the advertisement, which shows the vehicle in an outdoor setting alongside the words “The all new Land Cruiser FJ I am what I am”.

It said the phrase could instead be interpreted as a statement of confidence and self-reliance, suggesting that the vehicle or its driver should be accepted “as is”.

The ARB also found that “I am what I am” was not typically regarded as a sacred or specifically religious phrase. Even for viewers who made a connection with the Bible, it found nothing in the advertisement that belittled or created a derogatory connotation towards any religion.

Noting that only one complaint had been received about the advertisement, the directorate concluded that it was unlikely to cause serious, widespread or sectoral offence.

The complaint was therefore dismissed, and the advertisement was found not to breach the ARB’s code of advertising practice.

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