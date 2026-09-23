Durban to host fifth edition of SA Auto Week in October

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SA Auto Week prioritises the local and global interests of the SA automotive industry. Picture:

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The 2026 South African Auto Week (SAAW) will take place at the Durban International Convention Centre (ICC) from October 13 to 16.

The gathering brings together the automotive industry, government and investors and is convened by Naamsa, the automotive business council.

This will be its fifth year after previously being held in Gqeberha, Cape Town and twice in Midrand.

This year’s theme is “Transforming Tomorrow Today”, with industry stakeholders and international partners confronting the choices that will determine whether South Africa retains and expands its position as a globally competitive automotive manufacturing country, according to Naamsa.

“The South African automotive industry is a national industrial asset. The fifth edition of SA Auto Week comes at a decisive moment for the future of domestic automotive manufacturing,” said Shinny Gobiyeza, COO of Naamsa.

A combination picture shows what the South African auto manufacturing sector could look like if existing export programmes are lost. Picture: (SIPHIWE SIBEKO)

“The sector has demonstrated its resilience and global relevance, but past performance alone will not preserve our manufacturing base.”

The industry’s 2025 export value of South African vehicles and automotive components increased from R268.8bn to a record R291bn, representing growth of 8.3%. Automotive exports accounted for 15.6% of total exports, while vehicle exports rose by 5.9% to a record 414,271 units.

The broader automotive industry contributed 5.2% to GDP. Preserving this industrial base is therefore not only an automotive priority, it is central to South Africa’s manufacturing capacity, trade performance, employment and economic resilience.

Though the industry has remained resilient, its future cannot be taken for granted, said Naamsa. Intensifying global competition for automotive investment, changing export market regulations, the shift to new energy vehicles and domestic cost and logistics pressures require co-ordinated action.

“The hosting of SAAW 2026 aligns strongly with KwaZulu-Natal’s economic development priorities and with the national imperative to preserve and grow South Africa’s manufacturing base,” said KwaZulu-Natal premier Thamsanqa Ntuli.

The Dube trade port in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: (, SUPPLIED)

“The port of Durban, Dube trade port special economic zone and N3 logistics corridor connect the province to Gauteng’s industrial base and international markets.”

A key development for this year’s programme is the deliberate integration of the KwaZulu-Natal Investment Conference into SAAW on October 15 at the Durban ICC.

“By bringing the KwaZulu-Natal Investment Conference into SA Auto Week, we are connecting investors to an established industrial platform and creating a clearer pathway from investment and policy commitments to localisation, infrastructure and production,” said Gobiyeza.

The 2026 programme is designed to move beyond discussion and support practical alignment, and begins with showcasing South Africa’s progress in new energy vehicle technologies and raising public awareness around the transition towards cleaner mobility.

Registration is open on Quicket , with a range of ticket options available to delegates and visitors.

Business Day