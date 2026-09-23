New Bentley Torcal debuts as the brand’s first EV

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The Torcal's 113kWh battery pack offers a driving range of up to 600km.

Bentley on Wednesday unveiled its first fully electric vehicle, betting that wealthy buyers want zero-emission motoring without sacrificing the design cues that have defined the British luxury carmaker for more than a century.

The launch of the Torcal SUV comes just months after Ferrari’s first EV drew criticism from some enthusiasts for bearing little resemblance to the Italian brand’s traditional low-slung, petrol-powered sports cars.

The Torcal can be charged from 10-80% in under 20 minutes at 400kW, meaning 161km of range can be added in seven minutes. (Bentley)

Bentley’s debut EV, by contrast, is unmistakably part of the family. It retains styling cues from the company’s combustion-engine models, right down to diamond-shaped lights designed to evoke a traditional front grille, even though EVs do not require one for engine cooling.

The car also recreates the feel of a V8 engine through a soundtrack based on orchestral timpani, or kettledrums, supported by smaller drums that quicken as the vehicle accelerates.

Base model Torcal delivers 604kW and 1,194Nm. It's capable of 0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h. (Bentley)

A ‘more affordable Bentley’

“Our intention was always to make a Bentley first,” Bentley CEO Frank‑Steffen Walliser told Reuters. “We feel people are not asking for a completely different car just because it’s electric.”

Beyond Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, owned by BMW, is the only other major ultra-luxury carmaker currently selling an EV.

Lamborghini, which like Bentley is owned by the Volkswagen Group, has delayed its first EV until the end of the decade. Britain’s McLaren said last week it had no plans for an EV, with both citing limited customer demand.

Torcal S delivers 653kW and 1,350Nm. It's capable of 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 260 km/h. (Bentley)

Bentley previously delayed the launch of its first EV until 2026 and abandoned a target of becoming fully electric by 2030, saying customers were not ready to make the shift.

Unlike Ferrari’s electric Luce, which starts at €550,000 (R10.26m), the Torcal sits at the lower end of Bentley’s range, with a starting price of £173,000 (R3.75m).

Walliser said the model represents a “more affordable Bentley ... that definitely opens new markets”.

Curved OLED screens are a defining feature of the SUV's luxurious interior. (Bentley)

Bentley has been showcasing the vehicle to existing and prospective customers, with strong interest from Europe, the Middle East and US states where EV adoption is high. A launch campaign in China will begin next year.

“Half of the interest comes from existing customers,” looking for a new EV or to replace a car in their fleets, while “approximately 50% are new to the brand,” Walliser said.

Fully active suspension and adaptive two-valve dampers are fitted as standard, as is rear-wheel steering. (Bentley)

Bentley said it has invested £350m (R7.62bn) in its plant in Crewe, northwest England, to build the Torcal.

The news comes days after McLaren unveiled a £500m (R10.85bn) investment in Britain and Nissan said it would invest £170m (R3.69bn) to build a new model there.

British business minister Jonathan Reynolds said Bentley’s investment was “proof once again that we’re creating the right conditions for good growth”.

Reuters