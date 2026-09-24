FIRST DRIVE | Ferrari Amalfi is a beautiful performer

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Ferrari makes several cars that make strong visual statements, some aggressive and others flamboyant, but the “prettiest” is probably the Amalfi.

Its elegant lines radiate minimalist beauty, much like the Roma it replaced recently to continue the Italian carmaker’s modern front-engined V8 grand tourer 2+ lineage, which goes back to the California.

It has clean surfaces free of the race-inspired aero flourishes that distinguish some of Maranello’s other cars. The Amalfi’s graceful, flowing design makes it seem more suited to cruising exotic coastlines such as Cannes or Clifton rather than racing through mountain passes, but the latter was put to the test when Ferrari’s local importer, Scuderia South Africa, hosted a media drive in the Western Cape last week.

Priced at R6.15m for the coupe and R6.25m for the open-top Spider, the Amalfi is a grand tourer with everyday versatility. It has a relatively spacious 273l boot and a 2+ cabin that can accommodate two adults and a pair of young children. Inside, the car has a dual-cockpit layout for driver and front passenger in two cells separated by a central tunnel, with bucket seats that combine lateral support with good comfort.

Tactile controls with physical buttons move away from the criticised capacitive touchpads found on its predecessor, the Roma. Picture: (CJ LEVENDAL)

An infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto comes standard, as does wireless smartphone charging, but a raft of options is available, including a Burmester premium 1,200-watt audio system, massaging seats and a front lifter system that prevents the underside of the car scraping on obstacles.

As we headed through Paarl to start the test drive in the Amalfi coupe (berlinetta in Ferrari lingo), its compliant suspension came to the fore. This is no spine-jarring sportster but a car that soaks up road imperfections with a relatively plush ride when you switch the steering wheel’s Manettino dial to Comfort. The Amalfi features adaptive suspension that dynamically firms and softens according to driving conditions and mode selection.

The driving route took us from Paarl over Du Toitskloof Pass, which snakes through the mountains, and the car Ferrari describes as having a “very elegant” soul turns out to be a true sports car in terms of high performance and handling.

The Amalfi’s 3.9l twin-turbo engine is the latest evolution of Ferrari’s award-winning F154 V8 family and delivers 470kW and 760Nm of torque to the rear wheels for a claimed top speed of 320km/h. It covers the 0-100km/h sprint in a claimed 3.3 seconds and 0-200km/h in nine seconds.

With its pinned-down handling and lusty power, this grand tourer is an invigorating drive when you push the limits, yet retains a forgiving nature

What stood out as we started the drive was the engine’s responsiveness and instant throttle response at low speeds. It picks up strongly and smoothly from low rpm with a linear feel. As the pace heated up, the car was satisfyingly thrustful in its higher rev zones, with its responsive nature accentuated by a ferociously quick eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The gearbox shifts with razor-sharp efficiency when left in automatic, but using the paddle shifters evoked more vocal charisma from the flat-plane V8 as the revs rose. The gear selector toggles between the front seats are arranged on an anodised aluminium (or optionally carbon fibre) console in a layout that pays homage to Ferrari’s manual H-gate shifters of the past.

These tactile controls, along with the return of a new steering wheel with physical buttons, move away from the criticised capacitive touchpads found on its predecessor, the Roma.

The Amalfi wears 245/35 R20 tyres at the front and 285/35 R20 at the rear, and proved a sharp tool for scything through Du Toitskloof’s corners. In a front-mid-engine configuration, the V8 is mounted behind the front axle to achieve a balanced 50/50 front/rear weight distribution for better handling and agility.

The Amalfi proved a sharp tool for scything through Du Toitskloof’s corners. Picture: (SCUDERIA SOUTH AFRICA)

An ABS Evo system determines the optimal slip for each wheel, optimising brake-force distribution in all conditions to ensure a balance of lateral stability and longitudinal deceleration. It forms part of the Side Slip Control 6.1 system, which acts as the common framework for the car’s dynamic controllers, including steering, torque vectoring and body control, to maximise traction and stability in the rear-wheel-drive grand tourer.

Changing into Sport or Race modes, the magnetorheological dampers firm up to reduce body roll and sharpen handling. An active rear spoiler automatically adjusts between three positions depending on driving conditions and longitudinal and lateral acceleration.

On straights, it remains in low drag or medium downforce configurations to minimise drag, and switches to high downforce during high-speed cornering or hard braking.

With its pinned-down handling and lusty power, this grand tourer is an invigorating drive when you push the limits, yet retains a forgiving nature.

The Amalfi may not have the extreme performance of some of Maranello’s other sports machines, but it prioritises style and everyday usability without really watering down the adrenaline. It can be as much at home in a snaking mountain pass as it is posing in Clifton.

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