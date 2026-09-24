Mercedes targets €800m in German labour cost savings: report

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Management has told workers producing in Germany has become too expensive, calling on them to work more and commit to cost-cutting targets. Picture:

Mercedes-Benz plans to cut €800m (R14.9-trillion) in labour costs in Germany, business news outlet WirtschaftsWoche reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, options under consideration include:

increasing working hours without additional pay;

adjusting holiday and Christmas bonuses; or

eliminating special payments.

Mercedes-Benz declined to comment on speculation about ongoing discussions.

Management has told workers producing in Germany has become too expensive, calling on them to work more and commit to cost-cutting targets or two German plants could be closed.

Volkswagen is pursuing the most far-reaching overhaul in the company’s history and BMW is also cutting thousands of jobs as Germany’s storied auto sector faces a growing threat from low-cost Chinese competitors while navigating tariffs and EV costs.

Reuters