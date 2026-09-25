Renault 8 Gordini Concept revives 1960s icon as electric coupé

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Renault has revealed its new Renault 8 Gordini Concept, a two-seat electric coupé inspired by the original Renault 8 Gordini launched in 1964.

Measuring 4,120mm long, 1,880mm wide and 1,270mm tall, the concept reinterprets the historic model with a low, wide stance, squared-off wheel arches and a six-headlight layout. It also features the trademark Gordini double white stripe running down the driver’s side of the bodywork.

The rear end features a slight rake, absent from the 1964 original. Picture: (Renault)

The concept rides on 19-inch alloy wheels at the front and 20-inch wheels at the rear, while power comes from a 201kW electric motor mounted on the rear axle.

Inside, the minimalist cabin combines elements inspired by the original car with a more contemporary design twist. The dashboard visor spans the width of the cabin, while a horizontal brushed-aluminium strip houses the round digital instruments. Their thick bezels echo the three-dimensional design of the headlights.

A minimalist cabin combines elements inspired by the original car with a more contemporary design twist. Picture: (Renault)

Brushed aluminium is also used for the controls and larger sections of the cabin, replacing plastic surfaces and contrasting with Alcantara upholstery. The cabin is completed by supportive bucket seats upholstered in blue corduroy.

Despite its production-ready appearance, Renault has no plans to manufacture the 8 Gordini Concept as a series model. The company describes it as “an exploratory concept and an exercise in style” created to reinterpret Gordini heritage for the modern era and add to its heritage collection.

The Renault 8 Gordini Concept will be displayed on Renault’s stand at the Paris Motor Show from October 12 to 18.

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