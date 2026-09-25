Renault to invest €600m in Spain, start EV production

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

According to Renault, the plan reflects its long-term commitment to Spain. Picture: Reuters

Renault Group said on Thursday it will invest €600m (R11.19bn) to 2030 to adapt its Spanish plants in Valladolid and Palencia for the production of five new car models, including electric vehicles (EVs), and install a battery assembly line in Valladolid.

The investment combines Renault’s own resources with national and regional public funding aimed at industrial transformation and sustainable mobility, the company said.

According to Renault, the plan reflects its long-term commitment to Spain, reinforces Spain’s strategic role within the group and helps secure the future of more than 6,000 direct jobs.

The decision to strengthen investments in Spain is based on the plants’ competitiveness, among other factors, and follows the signing of a new collective bargaining agreement for 2026-2028, it said.

Renault will manufacture two medium-sized EV models based on the RGEV Medium 2.0 EV native platform.

Reuters