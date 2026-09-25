Suzuki’s Jimny Gathering moves to Mpumalanga for 2027

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Jimny Gathering will head to the Lowveld in 2027.

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Suzuki Auto South Africa will take its Jimny Gathering to Mpumalanga for its third edition, with the event scheduled to take place at Klipkoppie Dam near White River from September 23 to 26 2027.

Following previous gatherings in Clarens and the Garden Route, the four-day event will once again bring Jimny owners together for camping, off-road driving, live music and family entertainment.

The 2027 event is expected to attract hundreds of the compact off-roaders, ranging from the latest five-door models to older SJ and LJ derivatives.

The event will be based at Klipkoppie Dam near White River. (Suzuki)

During the day, owners will have access to a selection of 4x4 trails in the surrounding area. The routes will range from relatively accessible sections to more technical terrain aimed at drivers wanting to put their off-road skills to the test.

The event will also host the Suzuki Safari Town Music Festival, which will be open to the general public as well as Jimny owners.

The 2027 event is expected to attract hundreds of the compact off-roaders. (Suzuki)

The festival will feature local musical acts, along with food and refreshment vendors, craft bars, market stalls and family entertainment. Comedian and Jimny owner Schalk Bezuidenhout will return as host.

Suzuki is also planning another record attempt for the 2027 event, although it has not yet revealed what it will entail. Details will be announced closer to the event, and Suzuki says all Jimnys attending the gathering will have the opportunity to participate.

Tickets and camping bookings are now available. (Suzuki)

The first Jimny Gathering, held in 2023, set a Guinness World Records title for the most vehicles with their headlights switched on simultaneously. The 2025 gathering followed with a record for the most car doors closed simultaneously.

Tickets and camping bookings are now available at www.jimnygathering.co.za.

TimesLIVE