Norris says Colapinto should get a race ban after Baku crash

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Norris said Colapinto should be given a one-race ban for triggering a crash that took him out of Saturday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Picture: Reuters

McLaren’s reigning world champion Lando Norris called for Alpine racer Franco Colapinto to be given a one-race ban for triggering a crash that took him out of Saturday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Argentinian locked up under braking as the field raced towards the first corner after a safety car restart.

Tyre smoking, he ploughed into teammate Pierre Gasly, who in turn collected Norris’ McLaren.

The collision sidelined Gasly and Norris on the spot.

“If you cause a crash on a restart like this, you should have at least a one-race ban,” said Norris after chalking up his first retirement from a race since the Monaco Grand Prix in early June.

“It is just careless from people. It costs a lot of money; all my parts are in the bin now, and people should get banned.

“It is not driving that deserves to be in Formula One,” he added.

Colapinto initially continued before pulling into the pits to retire. He was given a 10-second time penalty, but as he was already out, that will now be converted into a five-place grid penalty at the next race in Malaysia on October 4.

The crash also cost Alpine crucial points, with Gasly and Colapinto both racing in the top 10 when the crash happened.

“I don’t think I really have words,” said Gasly. “I’m obviously very disappointed for all the guys.”

Colapinto was all apologies.

“Sorry to all of them,” he said.

“It shouldn’t happen, and it was locking up and completely out of control, so not a lot I could do,” the Argentinian added.

Race winner George Russell had some sympathy for the 23-year-old, saying a ban would have been too harsh.

“I think, personally, race bans should come from drivers intentionally doing something very dangerous and very reckless,” said the Mercedes driver.

Second-placed Max Verstappen agreed: “Not nice for anyone involved, right? But like George said, I think, yeah, a race ban probably is a bit much.”

Reuters