RMI rolls out skills programmes to prepare workshops for EVs

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The RMI says there is an urgent need for technicians trained to work safely on high-voltage electrical systems. Picture: Reuters/

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The Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI) has partnered with merSETA and the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO) to establish three formal occupational skills programmes for new energy vehicles (NEVs).

The aim is to safeguard the workforce and raise industry standards, with fragmented and informal learning needing to make way for nationally recognised qualifications, said the RMI.

The move comes as increasing numbers of hybrid and electric vehicles enter South Africa’s vehicle fleet and prepare to move beyond manufacturer warranties into independent workshops.

“The question is not whether electromobility is coming to the aftermarket. It is already here,” said Pieter Niemand, national director of the Motor Industry Workshop Association (Miwa), which is an RMI association and represents 2,700 independent workshops.

The RMI said the shift is creating an urgent need for technicians trained to work safely on high-voltage electrical systems, battery packs and increasingly complex electronic and software architectures.

South Africa’s automotive aftermarket supports more than 270,000 jobs across about 23,000 businesses, most of them small and medium-sized enterprises. If independent workshops fail to develop the necessary skills, they risk losing business as the vehicle fleet changes.

“For independent workshops, this is ultimately about remaining relevant and competitive,” Niemand said. “Customers will continue to need trusted businesses to maintain and repair their vehicles, but those businesses must have the skills to work on the technologies that are increasingly coming into the market.”

The three new occupational programmes introduce a formal training pathway. The first focuses on safety and is aimed at workshop assistants, while the other two are intended for qualified technicians, with greater emphasis on maintenance, diagnostics and repairs.

The RMI said the programmes will provide a standardised national benchmark while aligning with international best practice. Partnerships with the German Chamber of Crafts Erfurt and GIZ are being used to benchmark South African training against more advanced electromobility markets.

The training combines theoretical instruction with practical workplace experience, allowing new entrants to gain recognised qualifications while giving experienced technicians a structured route to upgrade their skills.

The need for new skills extends beyond workshop technicians. Service advisers, parts salespeople, and other frontline employees will also need sufficient knowledge of hybrid and electric drivetrains to advise customers, source parts and explain repair and safety requirements.

“Technicians cannot simply rely on the knowledge and experience that has served them well with conventional vehicles,” Niemand said. “They need to understand high-voltage systems, battery technology and electronic diagnostics, and they need to know how to work safely around them.”

Miwa will promote the new training pathways at Automechanika Johannesburg in October.

Business Day