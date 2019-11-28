Motoring

Celeb Rides – New Season

It’s a brand new season of Celeb Rides and this year it’s hotter than ever!

28 November 2019 - 16:55
Celeb Rides - New Season
Image: Ignition

YFM’s, DJ Sabby joins Collette Prince, as they ride shotgun with some of Mzansi’s A-Listers. From rapping sensation Nadia Nakai, to TV personality Thapelo Mokoena - Celeb Rides lets you get to know your favourite celebrity through their cars. 

Expect to see plenty awesome rides, crazy challenges, as well as the awkward question or two! 

That’s Celeb Rides every Saturday at 8pm, exclusive to IGNITION

[Repeats: Wednesdays, 9pm | Thursdays, 6pm]

>> Read more about Ignition

