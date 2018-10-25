Listen: Tune into Cargumentative

Join Sunday Times motoring journalist, Thomas Falkiner, on Cargumentative: a sometimes-pugnacious podcast about all things cars and motoring. Resident guests include fellow enthusiasts Mark Poluta, Mike Salomon and Nadav Ravid.

Expect spirited banter about everything from general car culture and classics right through to new releases and industry news.

In this pilot episode, the team debates whether the sleeper is dead, dissect the work of Singer Vehicle Design and have an argument over the Alfa Romeo 4C.